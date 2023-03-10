History TV18’s Documentary On Jack The Ripper Is A Gripping Telltale That Sheds Light On One Of The Greatest Mysteries Of All Time

History TV18’s riveting documentary series ‘History’s Greatest Mysteries’ vows to dig deeper into some of the most baffling crimes, disappearances and deaths that shook the world but remain unsolved to date. The upcoming one-hour-long episode hosted by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Laurence Fishburne focuses on the mysterious killings by Jack The Ripper that not only shocked 19th-century Victorian England but continue to haunt people all around the globe.

The episode features historian Seth Koven, celebrated author Matt Leyshon, Rebecca Frost author of ‘The Rippers Victims in Print’ and many more such stalwarts who have over the years tried to uncover the realities behind the gruesome murders that started in the East End neighbourhood of London in early months of 1888 and the real identity of the notorious serial killer, Jack The Ripper. The documentary starts with the account of the very first murder that had been committed by Jack The Ripper and goes on to trace not only his ulterior motives but who he could have been, was he a British citizen or was he someone who frequented London more than often for work? The episode wishes to delve into some of the most sought-after questions related to an identity that is only shrouded in deceit and mystery.

What makes the hour-long documentary even more intriguing is the fact that it uses some of the actual shreds of evidence to answer quite a few stimulating questions including the very popular ‘Dear Boss’ letter that went on the prove Jack The Ripper’s association with certain murders that had been taking place in the dark and dingey alleys of London around the same time. The documentary is elevated from a general narrative of vocal utterance to a well-rounded and researched one because of the use of pictures, scientific reports of the various DNA results and newspaper articles documenting the killings that are seamlessly tied into vivid descriptions that are put forth by each of the historians and storytellers.

While the murders might have taken place in London making Jack The Ripper one of the first-known serial killers to have fearlessly meandered around the city, the docu-work specifically decodes how stories around his being continue to remain popular because of varied novels, works of art and documentaries that are centred around him and the crimes he committed, such as this one.

This episode of ‘Histories Greatest Mysteries’ will have viewers glued to their screen as the episode unfolds myths and realities that envelope the enigma, that was Jack The Ripper through wonderfully paced storytelling infused with the greatness of facts and reports and a rather interesting background score.

The much-anticipated documentary will air on March 18th, sharp at 9.00 pm only on History TV18.

