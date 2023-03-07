Holi 2023: 7 Cocktails To Match The Festival Of Colours

The festival of colours is here – time to spread joy, happiness, laughter, and many colours. The day is the ultimate occasion to celebrate with a pop of colour in our drinks that elevates the idea of togetherness and fun. Enter: DIY cocktails recipes with the easiest of ingredients and exquisite flavours.

This recipe guide ensures that the festival’s flavour and colour are remembered. Ring in the spring with a selection of ice-cold cocktails curated by the best - Ajay Nayyar, Brand Ambassador Diageo, and India’s renowned mixologists Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh. Scroll away to give a twist to your house party or festive celebration.

Yellow: represents Cheerful, Happiness, Hope

Gulaal Highball - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:

Singleton: 45ml

Peach & Passion Fruit Cordial: 30ml

Soda Water: To top up.

Garnish- Lime/peach Slice

Method:

Build all the ingredients in a highball glass.

Top up with soda water and garnish it with lime slice.

Green: represents: New Beginnings, Abundance, Nature

This Holi lets Tanqueray - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:

Tanqueray: 45ml

Cucumber: 8 chunks

Basil: 8 leaves

Elderflower Syrup: 10ml

Tonic water to top up.

Garnish- Cucumber slice and Basil leaves.

Method:

Muddle Cucumber & Basil with Tanqueray and Elderflower fizz

Shake all the ingredients and double strain in a copa or tall glass.

Top up with tonic water.

Pale: represents purity, Cleanliness, and simplicity

Johnnie Blonde Highball - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:

Johnnie Walker Blonde: 45ml

Tropical lemonade: To top up.

Build up the ingredients in the tall highball glass.

Garnish- Orange Slice

Method: Shaken with ice and serve straight in a high-ball glass

Pink: represents Mystery, Elegance, and Beauty

Rangoli sour - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:

Gordon’s: 45ml

Sweet Lime Juice: 60ml

Triple Sec: 10ml

Beetroot Juice: 15ml

Garnish- Beetroot slice

Method: Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour in a cocktail glass.

Brown: represents Nature, Wholesomeness, Dependability.

Rang De Basanti - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:

Smirnoff: 45ml

Sugar Syrup: 15ml

Espresso Coffee: Single shot of espresso

Garnish- Coffee beans

Method:

Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour in a cocktail glass.

Red: represents Passion, Love, Anger

Cherry sour - by Minakshi Singh

Ingredients:

Royal Challenge American Pride Bourbon: 60ml

Lime Juice: 20ml

Cheery Syrup: 15ml

Egg white: 25ml

Garnish- Few Cherries

Method:

Shake all the ingredients with bourbon and ice.

Fine strain it over a block of ice

Orange: represents Energy, Happiness, Vitality

Cherry sour - by Yangdup Lama

Ingredients:

Signature Premier Whisky -45ml

Himalayan Pink Salt & Palm Candy Syrup – 10ml

Bay Leaf Water – 30ml

Lime Juice – 10ml

Garnish- Bay leaf

Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.

