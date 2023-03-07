CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Holi 2023: 7 Cocktails To Match The Festival Of Colours
2-MIN READ

Holi 2023: 7 Cocktails To Match The Festival Of Colours

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

This recipe guide ensures that the festival's flavour and colour are remembered.

Ring in the spring with a selection of ice-cold cocktails curated by Ajay Nayyar, Brand Ambassador Diageo, and mixologists Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh

The festival of colours is here – time to spread joy, happiness, laughter, and many colours. The day is the ultimate occasion to celebrate with a pop of colour in our drinks that elevates the idea of togetherness and fun. Enter: DIY cocktails recipes with the easiest of ingredients and exquisite flavours.

This recipe guide ensures that the festival’s flavour and colour are remembered. Ring in the spring with a selection of ice-cold cocktails curated by the best - Ajay Nayyar, Brand Ambassador Diageo, and India’s renowned mixologists Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh. Scroll away to give a twist to your house party or festive celebration.

Gulaal Highball - by Ajay Nayyar

Yellow: represents Cheerful, Happiness, Hope

Gulaal Highball - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:

  • Singleton: 45ml
  • Peach & Passion Fruit Cordial: 30ml
  • Soda Water: To top up.

Garnish- Lime/peach Slice

Method:

  • Build all the ingredients in a highball glass.
  • Top up with soda water and garnish it with lime slice.

Green: represents: New Beginnings, Abundance, Nature

This Holi lets Tanqueray - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:

  • Tanqueray: 45ml
  • Cucumber: 8 chunks
  • Basil: 8 leaves
  • Elderflower Syrup: 10ml
  • Tonic water to top up.

Garnish- Cucumber slice and Basil leaves.

Method:

  • Muddle Cucumber & Basil with Tanqueray and Elderflower fizz
  • Shake all the ingredients and double strain in a copa or tall glass.
  • Top up with tonic water.

Johnnie Blonde Highball - by Ajay Nayyar

Pale: represents purity, Cleanliness, and simplicity

Johnnie Blonde Highball - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:                                                                                                                              

  • Johnnie Walker Blonde: 45ml
  • Tropical lemonade: To top up.
  • Build up the ingredients in the tall highball glass.

Garnish- Orange Slice

Method: Shaken with ice and serve straight in a high-ball glass

-Rangoli sour - by Ajay Nayyar

 

Pink: represents Mystery, Elegance, and Beauty

Rangoli sour - by Ajay Nayyar

 Ingredients:

Gordon’s: 45ml

  • Sweet Lime Juice: 60ml
  • Triple Sec: 10ml
  • Beetroot Juice: 15ml

Garnish- Beetroot slice

Method: Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour in a cocktail glass.

 

Brown: represents Nature, Wholesomeness, Dependability.

Rang De Basanti - by Ajay Nayyar

Ingredients:

  • Smirnoff: 45ml
  • Sugar Syrup: 15ml
  • Espresso Coffee: Single shot of espresso

Garnish- Coffee beans

Method:

Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour in a cocktail glass.

Cherry sour - by Minakshi Singh

Red: represents Passion, Love, Anger

Cherry sour - by Minakshi Singh

 Ingredients:

  • Royal Challenge American Pride Bourbon: 60ml
  • Lime Juice: 20ml
  • Cheery Syrup: 15ml
  • Egg white: 25ml

Garnish- Few Cherries

Method:

  • Shake all the ingredients with bourbon and ice.
  • Fine strain it over a block of ice

 

Cherry sour - by Yangdup Lama

Orange: represents Energy, Happiness, Vitality

Cherry sour - by Yangdup Lama

Ingredients:

  • Signature Premier Whisky -45ml
  • Himalayan Pink Salt & Palm Candy Syrup – 10ml
  • Bay Leaf Water – 30ml
  • Lime Juice – 10ml

Garnish- Bay leaf

Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.

