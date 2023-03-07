Holi 2023: 7 Cocktails To Match The Festival Of Colours

The festival of colours is here – time to spread joy, happiness, laughter, and many colours. The day is the ultimate occasion to celebrate with a pop of colour in our drinks that elevates the idea of togetherness and fun. Enter: DIY cocktails recipes with the easiest of ingredients and exquisite flavours.
This recipe guide ensures that the festival’s flavour and colour are remembered. Ring in the spring with a selection of ice-cold cocktails curated by the best - Ajay Nayyar, Brand Ambassador Diageo, and India’s renowned mixologists Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh. Scroll away to give a twist to your house party or festive celebration.
Yellow: represents Cheerful, Happiness, Hope
Gulaal Highball - by Ajay Nayyar
Ingredients:
- Singleton: 45ml
- Peach & Passion Fruit Cordial: 30ml
- Soda Water: To top up.
Garnish- Lime/peach Slice
Method:
- Build all the ingredients in a highball glass.
- Top up with soda water and garnish it with lime slice.
Green: represents: New Beginnings, Abundance, Nature
This Holi lets Tanqueray - by Ajay Nayyar
Ingredients:
- Tanqueray: 45ml
- Cucumber: 8 chunks
- Basil: 8 leaves
- Elderflower Syrup: 10ml
- Tonic water to top up.
Garnish- Cucumber slice and Basil leaves.
Method:
- Muddle Cucumber & Basil with Tanqueray and Elderflower fizz
- Shake all the ingredients and double strain in a copa or tall glass.
- Top up with tonic water.
Pale: represents purity, Cleanliness, and simplicity
Johnnie Blonde Highball - by Ajay Nayyar
Ingredients:
- Johnnie Walker Blonde: 45ml
- Tropical lemonade: To top up.
- Build up the ingredients in the tall highball glass.
Garnish- Orange Slice
Method: Shaken with ice and serve straight in a high-ball glass
Pink: represents Mystery, Elegance, and Beauty
Rangoli sour - by Ajay Nayyar
Ingredients:
Gordon’s: 45ml
- Sweet Lime Juice: 60ml
- Triple Sec: 10ml
- Beetroot Juice: 15ml
Garnish- Beetroot slice
Method: Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour in a cocktail glass.
Brown: represents Nature, Wholesomeness, Dependability.
Rang De Basanti - by Ajay Nayyar
Ingredients:
- Smirnoff: 45ml
- Sugar Syrup: 15ml
- Espresso Coffee: Single shot of espresso
Garnish- Coffee beans
Method:
Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and pour in a cocktail glass.
Red: represents Passion, Love, Anger
Cherry sour - by Minakshi Singh
Ingredients:
- Royal Challenge American Pride Bourbon: 60ml
- Lime Juice: 20ml
- Cheery Syrup: 15ml
- Egg white: 25ml
Garnish- Few Cherries
Method:
- Shake all the ingredients with bourbon and ice.
- Fine strain it over a block of ice
Orange: represents Energy, Happiness, Vitality
Cherry sour - by Yangdup Lama
Ingredients:
- Signature Premier Whisky -45ml
- Himalayan Pink Salt & Palm Candy Syrup – 10ml
- Bay Leaf Water – 30ml
- Lime Juice – 10ml
Garnish- Bay leaf
Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.
