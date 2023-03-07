Holi is just one day away! A festival that marks the onset of spring and the perfect time to immerse yourself in new colours and indulge in the new bloom of the season. For those looking to amp their Spring wardrobe, it is the perfect to indulge the hues of spring.

If you’re wondering how to best style your spring wardrobe for the festivities, here are some simple styling tips that you can incorporate this season! Let’s be party ready and here it from 2 stylists themselves.

“In 2023, you should give a break to your traditional suits and white kurtis. This season, you can look to add some flair to your Holi fits and incorporate western silhouettes like hemline skirts or twills. If you want a more Indo-Western combination, you can use a long kurta with a sleek belt around the waist,” says Stylist Erum Khan, Latin Quarters.

Pair it up with shorts and some strappy flats - which will be favourable for all events. “Additionally, to shake things up, you can adopt the Bollywood route. You can pair white shorts with a solid red cinnamon shirt, just like Deepika Padukone’s look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” adds Khan.

Always remember while styling for Holi, your outfit should be easy, moveable with breathable fabrics whilst maintaining the style quotient for all your Holi parties.

“I believe that for Holi, one should choose clothes with light fabrics such as linen or cotton. These materials are simple yet elegant to style,” says Pooja Pandey, Stylist, Latin Quarters.

If you’re looking to add some floral motifs to this year’s Holi celebrations, then opt for a Floral Co-Ord set as it is the perfect blend of vibrant yet subtle colours for your Holi get-togethers. “To keep it simple yet classic, you can pair white linen pants with the Yellow Polka Top,” adds Pandey. This is a fuss-free outfit especially when you will be running helter-skeleter at all the parties. These looks are best paired with flats.

