Holi 2023: Tips To Get Rid Of Harsh Colours In Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in India and other parts of the world. While smearing vibrant colours on each other is part of the tradition, it can also cause damage to your hair. The colours can be stubborn and difficult to remove, especially if they are not organic or natural. This can result in hair breakage, dryness, and even hair loss. So, it is important to know how to remove the colours from your hair effectively and safely.

Nandita Chhabra, Sr Manager-Marketing & Communications, Maison D’Auraine shares tips on how to take off stubborn Holi colours from your hair. Tips that would help you to protect your hair and keep it healthy while enjoying the festive spirit of Holi.

- First rinse/wash your hair with just cold water as it will take off the upper layers of colours and it will make your cleaning process easy. Once you wash off the upper layer, apply your favourite shampoo and conditioner and rinse it off. Follow this process thrice for colour free hair.

- After shampooing and conditioning, comb your hair once it gets dry so that any left out particle will be removed.

- The next step is to apply a good quality coconut oil as it will keep scalp away from any infection caused by harmful chemical colours.

Caring for your hair is not a one-time thing after Holi. This caring regime has to be a regular one. You must continue this for at least 2 weeks post-Holi to get healthy and lustrous hair.

