Holy Week Timeline 2023: Palm Sunday, Good Friday to Easter Sunday, All You Need to Know About Passion Week

HOLY WEEK TIMELINE 2023: The Holy Week, also known as Passion Week, is a significant period in the Christian calendar. The Holy Week is a sequence of eight days that provide an occasion for Christians to contemplate the transformation in humanity, brought about by Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross.

The week starts with Palm Sunday, the day when Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem, and proceeded through the Last Supper, his crucifixion. The week culminates with Easter Sunday marking his resurrection. As the Holy Week is being observed from April 2 to April 9, here’s taking a look at its timeline, starting from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

Palm Sunday – April 2, 2023

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, and it commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, riding on a donkey. As per the Bible, the people of Jerusalem welcomed Jesus by waving palm branches and laying them on the ground in front of him. It is customary for churches to distribute palm branches on Palm Sunday to commemorate this event. The palms are blessed by the priest, and the faithful carry them in a procession before entering the church.

Holy Monday – April 3, 2023

This day is a remembrance of when Jesus Christ cleansed the temples. According to the Bible, Jesus removed the wrongdoers and overturned the tables of those selling doves, telling them, “It is written: ‘My house will be called a house of prayer,’ but you are making it ‘a den of robbers.'"

Holy Tuesday – April 4, 2023

This day commemorates the time that priests or Pharisees worked with Herod the Great, the king of Judea who had been appointed by Rome, to secure Jesus’ conviction.

Holy Wednesday – April 5, 2023

On Holy Wednesday, Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus’ disciples, made a deal with the religious authorities to betray Jesus for thirty pieces of silver. This event is commemorated in many churches by the Tenebrae service, a solemn and contemplative service of psalms and readings.

Maundy Thursday – April 6, 2023

Maundy Thursday is the day when Jesus celebrated the Last Supper with his disciples, where he instituted the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist. He washed the feet of his disciples, demonstrating the importance of service and humility. Maundy Thursday is a day of remembrance and reverence for the sacrament of Holy Communion, which is a central part of Christian worship.

Good Friday – April 7, 2023

Good Friday marks the day of Jesus’ crucifixion and death on the cross. It is a solemn day of fasting and penance, where Christians reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus for the salvation of humanity. Many churches observe the Stations of the Cross, a devotional practice that involves reflecting on the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion.

Holy Saturday – April 8, 2023

Holy Saturday is a day of waiting and anticipation, as Christians prepare to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus. Many churches hold Easter Vigils, where the faithful gather for prayers, readings, and the lighting of the Paschal Candle, which symbolizes the light of Christ.

Resurrection Day – April 9, 2023

Resurrection Day, also known as Easter Sunday, is among the most important day in the Christian calendar. It commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus from the dead. Churches hold special services, and many families gather for feasts and festivities. The Easter egg, which symbolizes new life and rebirth, is a popular tradition during this time.

The Holy Week is a time of reflection, repentance, and celebration for Christians around the world. Each day of Holy Week has its own significance, and the events leading up to Resurrection Day are a reminder of the sacrifice of Jesus and the hope of new life in him. Whether through prayer, fasting, or acts of service, Christians are encouraged to deepen their faith and draw closer to God during this holy season.

