Homemade Multani Mitti Face Masks That Will Save Your Skin From Summer Sun

As temperature rises and summer heat intensifies, staying cool becomes a challenge; especially when it’s about caring for our skin. While the market offers a variety of face masks and serums, homemade masks provide natural and effective ways to protect your skin from various summer-related problems. Among the plethora of face masks available, one key ingredient that stands out is Fuller’s Earth, also known as Multani Mitti. This natural clay mask offers numerous benefits, including skin refreshment, tan free skin that leaves you with a glowing, soft, and fresh appearance.

To help you beat problems like tanning, breakouts, sunburn, and oily skin, we have curated a selection of facemasks featuring Fuller’s Earth as the main ingredient.

Fuller’s Earth and Sandalwood Powder Face Mask:

Mix the same amount of multani mitti and sandalwood powder in a bowl.

Add rose water and a few drops of lemon juice to make a paste.

Use this pack as a cleanser in the morning to make your skin clean, fresh, and bright.

Fuller’s Earth, Cucumber and Tomato Juice:

Mix equal amounts of cucumber juice and tomato juice.

Pour the juice mixture into 1-2 teaspoons of Fuller’s Earth powder.

Apply this pack to soothe sunburn, clear sun tan, and achieve glowing skin.

Fuller’s Earth, Honey, and Papaya Face Mask:

Mash two cubes of papaya to make a pulp.

Add 1 teaspoon of fuller’s earth, 1 teaspoon of honey, and 1 teaspoon of rose water to the pulp.

Mix the ingredients together to form a paste.

Apply the pack on your face and neck, and rinse it off after 20 minutes.

Fuller’s Earth, Rosewater Face Mask:

Mix 2 tablespoons of rosewater with 1 tablespoon of multani mitti in a bowl.

Form a paste and apply it evenly on your face.

Let it dry for 15-20 minutes and then rinse off with cool water.

Rosewater has a cooling effect, while multani mitti helps absorb excess oil and impurities.

Fuller’s Earth, Almond Oil, and Lemon Juice Face Mask: