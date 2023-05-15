Honey-garlic On Empty Stomach Can Work Wonders For You; Know Health Benefits

Maintaining good health in today’s fast paced era can be quite a challenging task with wrong eating habits being the major reason for this. People ultimately resort to home remedies for the cure. But do you know if all two of the simple ingredients can work wonders for your health? In fact, both these things are considered to be a treasure trove of nutrients and are easily available in homes. These simple ingredients are honey and garlic. When eaten together, it provides double nutrients to the body. The Anti-inflammatory properties found in honey and garlic, boost immunity and make you strong. Let us know more about this from BHU’s Ayurvedacharya Dr Ajay Yadav.

Controls weight: Due to an unhealthy lifestyle, most people today are suffering from obesity. If you are also one of them, then you can try this remedy. Consuming honey and garlic on an empty stomach can help you in controlling weight. It boosts metabolism and thus controls obesity.

Beneficial for the Heart: Both honey and garlic are considered good sources of nutrients. If consumed on an empty stomach in the morning, it can be beneficial for the heart. Both garlic and honey help in keeping the heart healthy. Patients going through heart problems should try this remedy.

Boosts Immunity: Both garlic and honey have a warm aftereffect. Also, the anti-bacterial properties present in it help in fighting diseases like fungal infections. Eating these two things on an empty stomach in the morning also helps in strengthening immunity. Incorporating this simple ingredient into your diet can go a long way in preventing various diseases.

Relief from cough and cold: Garlic and honey can also be a remedy for your cough and cold. Consuming these two things can help keep your body warm and also creates antibodies against cough and cold, curing cough and cold.

Get rid of sore throat: you will be surprised to know but honey and garlic also help to relieve sore throat. The anti-bacterial properties present in both of them prevent sore throat as well as reduce swelling and inflammation.