Hormonal Imbalance in Females - How Can Ayurveda Help?

Reproductive problems like irregular menstrual cycles, heavy menstrual bleeding, scanty menstrual bleeding, mid cycle spotting, ovarian cysts, PCOD etc are rising alarmingly amongst women day by day. As a result, consumption of synthetic hormones to correct these issues have tremendously increased. However, the side effects of consuming these steroid hormones for a long time takes a toll on women’s health. Should these pills be the 1st choice for hormonal correction? Is there a way to avoid hormonal pill consumption to balance the hormones? The answer is , YES.

What are hormones, what are female sex hormones, what is hormonal imbalance?

Hormones are chemical messengers of the body which are secreted from various endocrine glands into blood stream to carry out different functions. The female sex hormones named estrogen and progesterone are predominantly produced by the ovaries which controls a woman’s reproductive health. They are also known as ‘sex steroids’. A minor imbalance in the functioning of these hormones can cause major concerns to female health. Menstrual symptoms like irregular cycles, heavy bleeding, scanty bleeding, prolonged bleeding ; gynaecological disorders like PCOS, endometriosis, adenomyosis, ovarian cysts, fibroids etc are caused due to hormonal imbalance. Hormonal imbalances are the leading cause of infertility in females.

How to treat hormonal imbalance?

There is a common notion that hormonal imbalance can be treated only by consuming hormonal pills. But is it the right way to handle the imbalance? Is it really necessary to consume hormonal pills to correct the hormones? Before popping the ‘pills’, have we ever tried to look back & question ourselves on why these hormones went into an ‘imbalance’ mode ? We can easily find an answer to it if we keenly retrospect our daily routine; our eating habits, sleeping pattern, stress levels, physical activity, mental status etc which can largely affect the hormonal balance in the body. In that case, isn’t it enough to avoid the causative factors and let the hormones bounce back to normal levels? Isn’t it enough to spend some quality time to maintain our health than fall prey to the adverse effects of hormonal pills?

For minor symptoms of hormonal imbalance, lifestyle correction would considerably help in balancing them, however, many women would need medical assistance in moderate and severe cases. Ayurveda can be a great choice for such women. Ayurveda aims at treating the cause and course of the disease, thus curbing the pathogenesis. Hormonal imbalance also has a cause & course which can be effectively managed by medications and treatment . The treatment principle in Ayurveda focuses on balancing the disturbed doshas, dhatus & malas giving utmost importance to Agni, Srotas and Manas of the effected individual. A custom-made prescription of appropriate herbal formulations, panchakarma therapies, meticulous diet & lifestyle advice should suffice to gratify the hormones and stay away from the PILL!!

