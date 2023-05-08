Hot! Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Others Wow Fans at an Event

The Indian film industry is not only renowned for its cinematic excellence but also for its fashion and style. Recently, a grand event brought together some of Bollywood’s biggest names in the fashion industry to celebrate the country’s most stylish icons. The star-studded affair witnessed leading stars strutting down the red carpet in their fashionable best, setting new trends and inspiring fans worldwide. From Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s elegant outfits to Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh’s sophisticated ensembles, the night showcased some of the most glamorous fashion trends of the year, making it a fashion enthusiast’s paradise. If you’re looking for inspiration, let’s take a closer look at some of the most remarkable looks from the night and get inspired by the latest fashion trends set in the event.

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the event with her stunning fashion choice - a black strapless dress with metallic detailing. She paired the dress with a sleek ponytail, completing the look with her signature style and glamour.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning at the event in a black semi-sheer gown with a high neckline, full-length sleeves and see-through details on sleeves, waist, neckline, and legs. She accessorized her outfit with a chunky structured bracelet and black pointed pumps and wore side-parted open locks, minimal makeup, bold smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and glowing rouged skin.

Sushmita Sen looked absolutely stunning in a midnight blue velvet power suit, featuring a notch-lapel blazer and flared pants. The actor opted for a shirtless look, exuding boss-babe vibes and complemented it with a sleek body chain and strappy pumps. Her lightly-tousled back-sept open locks and striking makeup added to the overall glamour of the outfit.

At the event, Ayushmann Khurrana made a bold statement with his fashion choice, wearing a lime green suit that turned heads and caught everyone’s attention. The actor paired the suit with a white shirt and brown shoes, creating a unique and fashionable look that showcased his individuality and style.

In a coordinated black outfit, Rakul Preet Singh grabbed all the eyeballs. Her ensemble consisted of a cropped blouse and a figure-hugging skirt with shimmering silver diamantes and an asymmetric hemline. She matched the outfit with block heels and a sleek braided hairdo, completing the look with minimal makeup.

Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a comfy attire. He wore black joggers, a t-shirt, and a jacket that matched the theme and gave an overall baggy look.

Ananya Panday stole the show in a hot pink asymmetrical blazer dress with padded shoulders, a V neckline, and pulled-up long sleeves. The dress featured a gathered front and a mini hem, creating a chic and fashionable look. To accessorize, the actor opted for hot pink sheer stockings, matching high heels, a golden luxurious bag, shimmering hoops, a gold chain-link bracelet, and rings, adding an extra edge to the outfit. Her side-parted sleek bun and minimal makeup perfectly complemented the look.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, the most adored couple in Bollywood, looked absolutely charming at the event. Riteish opted for a classic black suit, while Genelia donned a patterned white outfit, creating a contrasting yet complementary look. The couple’s chemistry was on full display as they posed together on the red carpet, setting major relationship goals for fans.

