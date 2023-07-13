CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Hot! Janhvi Kapoor Catches the Eye in a Super-Sexy Black Bodycon Dress Worth a Lakh
1-MIN READ

Hot! Janhvi Kapoor Catches the Eye in a Super-Sexy Black Bodycon Dress Worth a Lakh

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 20:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Every time Janhvi Kapoor shares something on her page, she never fails to make us marvel over her lovely looks.

Every time Janhvi Kapoor shares something on her page, she never fails to make us marvel over her lovely looks.

In a stunning black bodycon dress that oozes classic  glitz, Janhvi Kapoor dazzles. Her natural makeup and unruly haircut finish the look. Here is a look at her most recent attire.

Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of fashion, effortlessly crushing style objectives like a pro. With glimpses of her fashionable selections on her Instagram diary, this lovely actress understands how to enthral her followers. Janhvi hearts wearing bodycon tight dresses to show off her elegant and confidently toned body. Janhvi keeps it basic but oh-so-sexy in everything from a mesmerising floral bodycon gown to a burning hot black dress. We find it impossible to look away as Janhvi Kapoor lights up our screens with her sexy stances, tempting curves, and immaculate cosmetics. Janhvi Kapoor charmed her admirers on Thursday by sharing a number of photos on Instagram. In a stunning black dress

Check out her post right here-

Janhvi Kapoor selected a gorgeous black dress from the Galvan London store’s racks for her ensemble. Her attire embodies vintage Hollywood glitz for contemporary women. It has sculpted bustier style with stretch for comfort, bodycon fitting, sweetheart neckline, cutout in the bust, and thin straps. We’ve got you covered if you liked Janhvi’s dress and were curious about its cost. The cost of her garment is £1,150.00, which is equivalent to 12,35,79.

Janhvi chose a natural beauty look with neutral eyeshadow, flawlessly coated lashes with mascara, contoured cheeks, and a hint of glossy pink lipstick with the help of makeup artist Riviera Lynn. Janhvi displayed easy grace by leaving her long, lush hair open and groomed with a side division. She wore a pair of black pump heels to round off her glam costume, giving it the ideal finishing touch.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Janhvi Kapoor
  2. fashion
first published:July 13, 2023, 20:34 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 20:34 IST