Hot! Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Class in a Sultry Saree and Stunning Nath; See Photos

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is renowned for creating a sensation online with her stunning Instagram photoshoots showcasing her sense of style. This evening, the celebrity followed suit after releasing images from a recent shoot in which she appeared nothing less than an apsara. For the photographs, she dressed in a lovely brown traditional saree and a chic top. On social media, her followers and fans liked the message a lot.

Check out Janhvi’s look here:

A post shared by Manisha Melwani (@manishamelwani)

On Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor’s stylist posted images from the most recent photo shoot. The photo shows Janhvi striking sexy poses for the camera while wearing a traditional brown saree. She accented the look with few accessories and striking eye makeup and was styled by a celebrity stylist, Manisha Melwani. The nathni, which had lovely stones and complemented really nicely with her clothing, was what truly stuck out in the garment.

In terms of the aesthetics, Janhvi Kapoor’s saree has a simple brown colour and a golden print. The actress wore the six yards as is customary, letting the pleated drape fall on her shoulders to show off her stunning figure.

Janhvi glammed up the seductive photo shoot by choosing cosmetics that made a statement, such as dramatic kohl-lined eyes, subtle eye shadow, thick mascara on the lashes, darker brows, a neutral lip colour, reddened cheeks, a light base, and softly contoured face. In the end, we are all completely enamoured with Janhvi’s appearance.