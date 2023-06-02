HOT! Nora Fatehi Brings Drama To Frame In Off-Shoulder Manish Malhotra Gown; Pics

Nora Fatehi, an exceptionally talented performer, continues to leave her fans awe-inspired with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, at the IIFA Rocks event, Nora exuded glamour and elegance as she gracefully walked the runway in a breathtaking Manish Malhotra gown. The actress shared some backstage pictures, leaving fans in awe of her latest ensemble.

Dressed in a mesmerizing royal blue gown, Nora Fatehi turned heads with her impeccable fashion choice. The gown boasted intricate silver embroidery that adorned the bust and torso, adding a touch of opulence to her ensemble. Nora’s outfit for the night showcased a sleeveless design and a daring plunging neckline, accentuating her graceful silhouette. The gown’s meticulous waistline accentuated Nora’s curves, while the pleated flared bottom with a flowing trail added a regal charm to her overall look. With every step, Nora exuded elegance and confidence, leaving onlookers in awe of her stunning attire.

“Backstage madness with a 50’s touch," Nora Fatehi wrote along with the pictures from the fashion event in Abu Dhabi.

To complete her vintage-inspired look, Nora Fatehi added tasteful accessories and received professional makeup and hairstyling expertise. She opted for black sheer opera gloves, which added a touch of sophistication and elegance to her ensemble. Alongside the gloves, she adorned her fingers with glittering diamond rings, while huge pearl stud earrings enhanced her overall glamour.

Marianna Mukuchyan, a renowned celebrity makeup artist, worked her magic to perfect Nora’s runway look. The actress sported a nude lipstick shade, complemented by subtly applied eyeshadow. Winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and well-placed highlighters on a dewy base added depth and radiance to Nora’s face.

Nora’s hairstylist, Amit Thakur, showcased exceptional skill in creating her captivating hairstyle. Her tresses were elegantly arranged in a stylish high bun, perfectly complementing the vintage aesthetic. To frame her face, Nora’s wavy hair cascaded gracefully, adding a touch of glamour and completing her overall look.

One of the major highlights of the IIFA Rocks fashion event in Abu Dhabi was a unique collection presented by Manish Malhotra, that reflected the theme, “Old world charm meets the new world." Nora Fatehi and Salman Khan served as the showstoppers for this innovative presentation.

Nora Fatehi’s gown collections are an inspiration for fashion curators. Recently, the actress stepped out in a crimson latex gown by Nicolas Jebran. Nora’s sassy ensemble featured an off-shoulder neckline, plunging neckline, and figure-hugging shape. She wore the floor-length gown with a designer bralette that peeked across her shoulder. To finish her look she went for a messy open hairstyle and shimmery makeup including subtle contours on the cheeks, nude lip tints, and mascara.