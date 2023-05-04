Hot! Padma Lakshmi is the Queen of Bold Photoshoot, See Pics

Padma Lakshmi has always been known for her awe-inspiring looks and how she carries herself. The American-Indian author, actress, model, and television host, recently took to Instagram to share behind the scenes video of her bikini shoot for a sports magazine. The 52-year-old, who keeps giving us a sneak peek into her glam side, has fans going gaga over her latest bold photoshoot in a golden bikini. But this is not the first time that Padma Lakshmi has made heads turn with her bold yet fashionista photos. Here’s a look at her recent shoots that have made the social media go gaga on her.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here