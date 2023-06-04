HOT! Rakul Preet Singh Gets The Temperature Soaring In An Orange Bodycon Cut-out Dress, See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh has been having a gala time in Maldives and her pictures are tempting enough for everyone to leave everything behind and set out for a vacation too. Alas! One cannot do that so we must vicariously live through Rakul and be a part of her fantastic Maldivian holiday virtually as she takes us through lovely moments of her trip via social media.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a set of new pictures that has the internet falling in love with her all over again. If you do not believe us, see for yourself-

Rakul was dressed in a sultry bright orange bodycon dress which had cut-out features as she posed against the picturesque ocean. Even she could not help but caption her post as ‘Mermaid’ and we sure do agree with that.

Rakul’s dress was jaw-droppingly stunning. The backless feature combined with the cut-outs on the bodice simply took the dress to a whole other level, a level one can simply not comprehend. The dress also featured a haltered neckline that enhanced the silhouette of the wear, complimenting her ever-so-amazing tall and lean figure.

The actress opted for a sleek golden pair of earrings to match her look and also wore a casual silver smartwatch which showcased that she was extremely happy to keep things minimal. Of course, Rakul gave makeup a complete miss and was comfortable in bringing on her natural A-game. However, the nude shaded lip tint was the perfect addition to her look, it was summery yet subtle. She posed barefoot against the sea and the pictures are truly dreamy.