HOT! Rakul Preet Singh Sets The Internet Ablaze In A Thigh-High Slit Dress, See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh’s sartorial sense is truly impressive, every single one of her outfits is extremely well thought off. From steamy beach looks to scintillating red carpet appearances, the actress knows how to pull off any and every look with great panache. Netizens absolutely love to see her put her best fashion foot forward on literally any occasion.

Recently, the actress took to her social media accounts to share some ethereal photographs of herself. She looked ever-so-mesmerising and gave everybody a jaw-dropping-worthy moment. In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul was seen wearing a sexy deep purple gown from the shelves of designer Ankita Jain. The gown was tailored to perfection and the fit of the outfit accentuated Rakul’s well-toned figure creating a lovely silhouette. Considering the fact that it was a sleeveless dress it fitted well into the summer mood board and the actress looked really comfortable in the attire which is always a plus point.

The thigh-high slit factor in the dress added the right amount of oomph factor to the entire look and also enhanced the look to a whole other dimension. Rakul looked straight out of a dreamscape in this flattering ensemble. She accessorised her look with a layered silver neckpiece that complemented the look extremely well, the best part about the accessory was that it brought in more focus to the dress’ colour.

In terms of makeup, Rakul went ahead with a dewy base. The contouring and highlighting on the face were done really well and almost exuded a natural glam kind of vibe. The nude lip shade and the well-drawn eyebrows deserve a special mention of their own. She left her tresses open and completed the look with silver footwear.