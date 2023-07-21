HOT! Rakul Preet Singh Turns Heads in a Glitzy Checkered Lehenga At Manish Malhotra's Show

The entire fashion world came to an abrupt halt as the brilliant designer Manish Malhotra once more worked his runway magic. The master celebrated love, creativity, and timeless elegance with his much anticipated bridal couture collection amidst the city’s splendour and glamour. Rakul Preet, who is known for her vivacity, was the centre of attention at this event attended by the elite of Bollywood and the fashion industry. Check out Rakul’s most recent look right here-

Rakul Preet Singh has never failed to inspire us with gorgeous OOTDs, whether it’s in the form of her stylish ethnic ensembles or her on-trend contemporary attire. We’re always looking for new ways to wear our traditional clothing, therefore it’s time we learned from Rakul Preet Singh to make a statement. Rakul stuck to her particular style and picked a gorgeous Manish Malhotra outfit with a flowing skirt made of a black and grey check fabric.

She paired her skirt with a crop top without sleeves that was covered in silver and black sequins. Her outfit was finished off with the addition of a dupatta with a black and grey check. Rakul completed her look with a golden cuff bracelet. She had gleaming, well-defined cheekbones. She had neutral-colored lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, gleaming eyelashes, and well-defined cheekbones. Her wavy hair complimented her outfit perfectly.

Rakul is currently filming for Meri Patni Ka Remake on the professional front. She co-stars with Sivakarthikeyan in the high-profile science fiction film Ayalaan, one of her other notable Tamil productions that is now in post-production. She will also appear in Indian 2 by Kamal Hassan. She will also co-star in Shankar’s much anticipated movie with Kajal Aggarwal.