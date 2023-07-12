CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Hot! Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump and Flawlessly Toned Skin in a Racy Lingerie Set
1-MIN READ

Hot! Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump and Flawlessly Toned Skin in a Racy Lingerie Set

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:13 IST

Mumbai, India

For a recent photoshoot, singer Rihanna, who is expecting her second child, flaunted her baby bump while wearing a bikini. (Images: Instagram)

We continue to be in awe of Rihanna's skill to carry the pregnancy looks in both classic avatars and absolutely raunchy outfits as she continues her bump-baring maternity fashion.

To say that Rihanna has increased the standard for maternity wear would be an understatement. The pop queen has made our jaws drop with her bump-baring outings, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to maternity style. The actress was seen celebrating fierceness, confidence, and inclusivity in her bright pink two-piece ensemble in pictures from the most recent Savage X Fenty photoshoot. The stunning fit included a brazen bikini top with straps that plunged down to a cut hem and matching bottoms. Her outfit gained oomph thanks to the high-leg cutouts and low-rise waist of the bikini bottom.

Check out Rihanna’s post here:

She chose to wear hot pink pointed shoes with high heels to color-block our displays. She chose ear cuffs, a choker necklace, and a big bracelet as her accessories. The singer used dramatic black eyeliner, glossy pink lips, feathery brows, and contoured cheeks for her glam look.

Recently, Rihanna ignited social media with her outfit with a black caviar logo print. The two-piece outfit included a strappy bralette with a plunging scoop neckline and a dainty clip in the middle holding it all together. She paired it with a pair of comparable black bike shorts. She completed her stylish outing with a pair of black heels and studs, nailing the monochromatic style.

She undoubtedly seemed to be in love with the colour black. The pop star wore Savage X Fenty’s Rihpeat low impact sports bra a few days ago. The attractive choice had two straps that crossed one another on the back. She added add-on lashes and glossy pink lips to her slip-on sports bra. The manicure in frosty blue was gorgeous.

The artist loves to rock large t-shirt dresses when she’s not feeling bump-baring fashion. She looks as though this Savage X Fenty garment was fashioned only for her. It was obviously in black. She was wearing a black caviar, oversized graphic t-shirt with knitted logo, short sleeves, and a crew neck collar. To round off her OOTD, she donned knee-high pointed white boots and thick-framed monochrome sunglasses.

The fashion police are enraged over Rihanna’s pregnancy attire. We are eagerly awaiting the next entry in her fashion diary.

