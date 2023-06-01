Hot! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Embraces Summery Vibes In A Green Dress With A Corseted Bodice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fashion choices are a sight to behold. The actress never fails to delight fans with her mesmerizing ensembles. With a knack for experimentation, Samantha blends elegance and funkiness into her wardrobe, staying true to her unique aesthetic. Recently, the actress embraced the perfect summery vibes by donning a stunning green gown. She shared a picture on Instagram with the caption “Still Dreaming!”

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha looks dreamy in her green dress, which boasted a halter neckline and a sleeveless silhouette. The dress featured a captivating plunge neck detail, as well as a beautifully gathered design on the bust and torso. A corseted fitting on the midriff accentuated her well-toned figure, while a cinched waistline added a touch of elegance. The dress gracefully flowed into a pleated bottom, creating a dreamy and ethereal look.

Completing her ensemble, Samantha styled the look with a pair of black-tinted sunglasses, letting her wavy locks flow freely. A blush pink lip shade added a touch of softness, complemented by dainty ear studs that provided a subtle yet elegant sparkle. Darkened brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base enhanced her features, resulting in a flawless and radiant appearance.

The actress knows no boundaries when it comes to showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. At the London Global Premiere of Citadel, Samantha looked breathtaking in her all-black outfit. The Victoria Beckham ensemble consisted of a cropped blouse paired with a midi-length skirt. The blouse highlighted a round neckline, a short midriff-baring hem, half-length sleeves with scalloped borders, and a fitted bust. On the other hand, the skirt featured a scalloped high-rise waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, fringe and fur embellishments, and an asymmetric hem, adding a touch of uniqueness to the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

To complement her look, Samantha adorned herself with striking jewels from Bulgari, including a choker necklace, a bracelet, and matching earrings. She completed the outfit with black high heels, styled her hair in a messy updo, and opted for a nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheekbones, and a dewy base, enhancing her natural beauty.