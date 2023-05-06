How And Why Okra Benefits Diabetes Patients

Okra, also referred to as ladyfingers, is a green and seed-filled vegetable that is widely used in savoury dishes in the southern United States, India, and other parts of the world. The slimy consistency of okra is due to the presence of mucilage in the inner part of its pod. Okra contains protein, carbohydrates, and fibre, as well as a significant amount of essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, zinc, manganese, and vitamin C. Hence, consuming okra is beneficial for individuals with diabetes. The popularity of okra as a “superfood” is rapidly increasing among individuals who have diabetes or are at risk of developing it, as well as those who have cancer or are susceptible to it.

Here are some of the benefits of consuming okra for diabetes:

Okra reduces overall calorie intake and controls blood sugar levels:

Rohit Yadav, a Dietician and Diabetes Educator at Government Medical College, told News18 that there are two primary reasons why okra is beneficial for diabetes patients. Firstly, it contains a high amount of insoluble dietary fibre which helps induce feelings of satiety and delays the release of sugar, reducing overall calorie intake. Secondly, okra helps regulate the absorption of sugar from the intestinal tract, which is another key factor in controlling blood sugar levels.

Anti-fatigue benefit

According to Healthline, a study suggested that the use of okra can enhance recovery times and reduce fatigue levels. This implies that incorporating okra into your diet and exercising regularly may enable you to exercise for longer periods and recover more quickly. Engaging in cardiovascular activities is crucial for managing and preventing diabetes. Therefore, consuming okra may promote a more active lifestyle.

It increases the absorption of sugar by muscles

In 2017, a study published in PLOS One examined the impact of okra on rats with diabetes. Okra, as well as other foods like red wine and tea, contain a substance called myricetin. During the study, the researchers extracted myricetin from okra and administered it to the rats, resulting in increased absorption of sugar in their muscles, ultimately leading to reduced blood glucose levels.

Furthermore, a review of Food Science and Human Wellness in 2012 has identified various other laboratory and animal studies that have associated myricetin with lower blood sugar levels. According to the authors, myricetin may also help lower other risk factors associated with diabetes.

It reduces blood sugar spikes

In a 2011 study published in ISRN Pharmaceutics, researchers found a correlation between okra consumption and a decrease in blood sugar spikes in animals. During the study, the researchers administered liquid sugar and purified okra to rats using feeding tubes. The rats that were given okra had lower blood sugar spikes after feeding compared to the control group.

Okra is high in fibre

Healthline states that okra is considered a fibre-rich food, with approximately 3 grams of fibre present in eight medium-sized pods. The high fibre content of okra offers numerous advantages, including improved digestion, reduced hunger cravings, and increased satiety, keeping the individual fuller for longer. Dietary treatment plans for diabetes involve consuming foods that are high in fibre content. Studies have demonstrated that increasing fibre intake can enhance glycemic control and improve insulin sensitivity.

