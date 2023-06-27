How Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) Help The Common Man? Find Out

With the recent launch of generative models, several industries have woken up to the new world of business where productivity and creativity will be determined by completely different approaches from what has been so far. Every industry is witnessing rapid adoption of generative AI models to help them in their business decisions. All these developments begs a question as to what AI can do for a common man.

The best way to visualize this is to consider AI as a super human being which possesses all the knowledge of the world, and further, that the super human being is available in your pocket at all times. This leads to interesting and far-reaching possibilities for the common man. Dr. Subhajyoti Ray, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida explains some of these possibilities:

Know something fast

AI can help an individual to gather precise and concise information about any topic quite fast. AI takes away the need to search, select and summarize information on any topic. It on the contrary presents a great summarization of the key ideas on a topic thereby saving loads of time for the common man. Healthcare

AI applications today are pervasive in preventive healthcare. With the power of AI, fast diagnosis, disease likelihood prediction and customized care programs can make dealing with health issues far less challenging for the common man. Public services

Perhaps the most promising and underutilized area for AI is its adoption in provisioning of public services. Public services rely on huge documentation, validation checks, workflows and sometimes discretion. All these areas in the provisioning of public services can be significantly improved with the use of AI and bring great relief to common citizens.

However, AI is still maturing, and has many challenges to overcome. For example regulations governing AI are still under development, and are being led by the EU. In the not so distant future, AI use is likely to become safer and then ordinary people will be able to realize the full potential of AI.