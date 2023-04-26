How Emotional Eating May Leave You Overweight

Food is a basic necessity for humans. Having our favourite food can have a relaxing effect on our minds. For many of us, it becomes a way to deal with stressful situations in life. The propensity to overeat, usually choosing delectable and energy-dense food, in response to unpleasant feelings, is commonly known as emotional eating. Several factors can contribute to this eating pattern, including difficult life situations, stress, loneliness, and boredom. One tends to unconsciously turn to food for solace. A number of research have demonstrated that emotional eating is often related to excess weight gain.

Here’s how emotional eating is linked to weight gain-

In order to get rid of their negative emotions, people may like to munch on a bag of chips, a bar of chocolate, junk food items, etc. These food items are usually heavy in calories, sugar, and fat. They undoubtedly contribute to gaining weight and can be unhealthy in the long run.

A qualitative study on emotional eating and weight regulation and compensatory behaviours published in the Journal of Eating Disorders points out that people who are overweight have been shown to have fewer effective coping mechanisms in the face of negative emotions, which causes them to overeat more frequently. They are caught up in the vicious cycle of bingeing on food and continue to gain weight. Also, they face difficulties in the form of decreased self-monitoring, and poor social support. While food gives you temporary relief, it is not a long-term solution.

Another study aimed at understanding the patterns of emotional eating and obesity in adults, published in the Cambridge University Press, has explained the link between insufficient sleep, emotional eating, and weight gain. The study points out that disturbed or shorter sleep patterns are a driving factor for more negative emotions and stress. Additionally, it mentioned that people who sleep less tend to eat less during the main meals and munch on food the entire day. They also have the tendency to eat energy-rich and fatty foods. This undoubtedly leads to them having an unbalanced diet, which leads to them gaining excess weight.

The good news, however, is that you can take action to reclaim control over your eating patterns and get back on track with your weight-loss objectives if you are prone to emotional eating. The qualitative study also suggests that many emotional eaters have a tendency to compensate through exercise. This compensatory behaviour might lead to the person shedding those extra calories.

