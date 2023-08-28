How Gen Z Is Driving The Salads' Trend Globally And Making It Look Fashionable

In a culinary revolution, the dynamic Gen Z demographic is reshaping global dining preferences by propelling salads into the spotlight of trendiness. Their embrace of health-conscious choices has breathed new life into salads, turning them into more than just a meal but a fashion statement. Gen Z’s desire for both flavor and functionality has elevated salads to the forefront of culinary chic, making greens the new black in the world of dining.

“A salad is not only tasty and flavorful food, but more importantly it has significant nutritional benefits over most other food options. Historically, the word salad is not a new name. From the times when the Greeks and Romans used to savor salads, till today when they are a staple dish in many households, salads are consumed widely in various pockets of the world, esp. in the West. Still, and interestingly, salad-focused restaurants did not see any significant rise in numbers for the longest times in the West. And further, the “salad category” never became mass popular in the Indian subcontinent. But only till 5 years ago,” says Varun Madan, Founder & CEO, Salad Days.

We are witnessing a revolutionary change in the acceptance and buying behavior of salads across India and the world respectively. There is a surge in mindful eating. And the new Healthy is now becoming the new Lifestyle. While there are several reasons to fuel this change viz more information, better options, global connectivity, innovative solutions etc. the driver for this change is undoubtedly the Gen Z members, who comprise more than half of the total population across the world. “Gen Z heavily interacts online, they are aware, they absorb more information and are vocal about their opinions, recommendations and feedback. Unlike the older generations, the new Z generation exerts more focus in following its passions of traveling, exploring places, and trying new foods. They choose to do what makes them look trendy, fashionable, and fit. They are trend setters and keep redefining “lifestyle”,” adds Madan. The choice of ordering a Salad as a complete meal, with all necessary nutrients and a count on the calories, has become a lifestyle statement for this young generation. Salads also fit well into the definition of a trendy low carb diet. No wonder, Gen Z is contributing a lot in driving the salad’s trend globally and making it look fashionable.