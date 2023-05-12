How Good and Evil Are You According to Your Zodiac Sign

Can your zodiac sign determine whether you are a good or bad person? Astrology, an ancient practice, has been used to make predictions about the future, understand personality traits, and gain insight into different aspects of life. Each zodiac sign is associated with certain characteristics and traits that can shed light on whether we possess good or evil qualities. Barkha Sharma, Tarot card reader, All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, can help us understand how good or evil we are based on the occult science.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Aries are known for their leadership qualities and can be seen as good in terms of their determination and drive to succeed. However, their impulsiveness and tendency to act without thinking things through can sometimes lead to negative consequences.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus are known for being reliable and dependable. They are often seen as good because of their strong work ethic and their ability to stay committed to their goals. However, they can also be stubborn and inflexible, which can lead to conflicts with others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Geminis are known for their wit and charm, which can make them good at communicating with others. However, their tendency to be indecisive and inconsistent can sometimes be seen as a negative trait.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Cancers are known for being sensitive and nurturing. They can be seen as good because of their empathy and willingness to help others. However, their emotional sensitivity can sometimes lead to mood swings and a tendency to take things personally.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Leos are known for their confidence and charisma. They can be seen as good because of their ability to inspire others and their willingness to take risks. However, their need for attention and admiration can sometimes lead to arrogance and self-centeredness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Virgos are known for their attention to detail and their desire for perfection. They can be seen as good because of their reliability and their ability to get things done. However, their tendency to be critical and nitpicky can sometimes lead to conflicts with others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Libras are known for their diplomacy and their desire for balance and harmony. They can be seen as good because of their ability to see both sides of an issue and their willingness to compromise. However, their desire to please others can sometimes lead to indecisiveness and a lack of assertiveness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Scorpios are known for their good personality and passion. They can be seen as good because of their loyalty and their ability to commit to a cause or a person. However, their tendency to be secretive and manipulative can sometimes lead to negative consequences.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Sagittarians are known for their loyalty and caring nature. They can be seen as good because of their optimism and their ability to see the big picture. However, their tendency to be reckless and impulsive can sometimes lead to negative consequences.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Capricorns are known for their ambition and their desire for success. They can be seen as good because of their determination and their ability to achieve their goals. However, their tendency to be controlling and rigid can sometimes lead to conflicts with others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Aquarians are known for their independence and their desire for social change. They can be seen as good because of their ability to think outside the box and their willingness to challenge the status quo. However, their tendency to be detached and aloof can sometimes lead to a lack of emotion.

Pisces (February19 – March20)

Pisces are the most pleasant personality you will ever meet. They are loving in nature and pamper every person in their life. People tell them their secret as they are the most trustworthy sign in all zodiac signs. However, they are skilled manipulators also.