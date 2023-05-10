How Healthy Parenting Shapes The Future Of Children

The impact of parenting on a child’s personality, behaviour and overall development cannot be overstated. From the way parents provide support and guidance to setting boundaries, their actions can shape the future of their children. A nurturing and supportive environment parents create can help children grow into confident and resilient adults. In this context, psychologist Nicole LePera has shared insights and advice on the importance of healthy parenting for children’s well-being and development.

LePera asserts that the manner in which we are raised by our parents and in our home environment directly affects our development. Good parenting practices can lead to emotional security, the ability to express emotions in a healthy manner, effective communication skills, and a clear understanding of our own limitations and personal boundaries. It is evident that parenting has a substantial influence on all of these aspects of a child’s growth and development. Hence, here are a few ways in which healthy parenting impacts us, according to Psychologist Nicole LePera.

Confident: When parents confidently refuse the notion of being an all-rounder, they empower their children to develop their own sense of identity and self-worth. This, in turn, helps children become more confident and self-assured, as they learn to make decisions for themselves and take ownership of their lives. By modelling confident behaviour and encouraging their children to do the same, parents can have a positive impact on their children’s future success and well-being. Apologetic: A parent who displays anger but then offers an apology cultivates adults who are conscious of how their actions affect those around them. Emotionally aware: A parent who shows empathy towards their child’s emotions instead of just focusing on their accomplishments raises individuals who understand that their self-worth is not defined by their achievements alone. Expressive: A parent who is able to express their emotions, even when upset, raises kids who do not resort to negative behaviours such as lashing out, throwing things, or withdrawing when things do not go as anticipated. Supportive: A parent who uses supportive, encouraging, and trusting language towards their child instils in them a positive inner voice. Forgiving: Parent who forgives themselves for their past actions cultivates adults who comprehend that their future is shaped by the decisions they make each day. Goal-oriented: A parent who has a sense of direction, prioritises self-care and is “selfish" when necessary, raises adults who can put themselves first when needed, without feeling guilty. Self-aware: A parent who is conscious of their own nervous system serves as a source of regulation for their infant, leading to the development of adults who are capable of self-regulation. Self-regulation is synonymous with resilience.

Children raised in a nurturing and supportive environment, where healthy behaviours and values are modelled, and communication is clear, are more likely to develop into resilient, confident, and emotionally secure adults.

