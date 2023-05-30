How Much Salt Is Too Much Salt In Terms Of The Heart Health? Here Is What You Need To Know

Not a day goes by in an Indian household without the usage of salt. It is an essential component of our daily diet that adds flavour and enhances the taste of our meals. However, there has been an ongoing debate about the impact that salt has on heart health. But it is essential that one delves into the importance of salt consumption and provides insights on the optimal amount that promotes a healthy heart.

Is there a correlation between salt and our health?

In case you had no idea about the correlation between heart and salt well you have come to the right place. Salt, or sodium chloride, is crucial for maintaining fluid balance, proper nerve function, and muscle contraction in our bodies. However, excessive sodium intake has been linked to high blood pressure, a leading risk factor for heart disease. Balancing the right amount of salt in our diet is essential for maintaining good heart health.

What is the recommended daily amount of salt intake by experts?

The famous American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) per day, equivalent to about one teaspoon of salt. For individuals with hypertension or at risk of heart disease, the recommended intake is further reduced to 1,500 mg per day. These guidelines aim to reduce the strain on the cardiovascular system and promote overall heart health.

What are the dangers of consuming excessive sodium?

Remember that consuming too much salt can lead to fluid retention, causing an increase in blood volume and subsequent elevation in blood pressure. High blood pressure puts strain on the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, it is imperative to be mindful of our salt intake.

The Importance of Understanding Moderation:

While salt is an important part of our diet, moderation is key and one must be cautious about it. Opting for fresh, whole foods and minimizing the consumption of processed and packaged foods such as chips and wafers, which are often high in sodium, can help regulate your day-to-day salt intake. Cooking all your meals from the absolute scratch allows better control over the amount of salt added.

Is It Important At All To Check Food Labels?

Often while shopping at a food market we keep shopping mindlessly without reading what is written on the food labels, all we care about is picking up our favourite brands. Reading food labels is important in order to understand the sodium content that is there in the packaged products that we are buying. Try and be mindful of terms such as sodium chloride, monosodium glutamate (MSG), sodium bicarbonate, or sodium benzoate, which indicate the presence of sodium in a food, do so even if it is packaged food. Opting for low-sodium or sodium-free alternatives can help reduce your overall salt intake which in the long run will prove to be beneficial.

Salt Alternatives One Can Try And Are Easily Available In The Market:

If you are asked to reduce your salt intake it does not mean compromising on taste. You can experiment with herbs, spices, and other flavour-enhancing ingredients that can add depth and richness to dishes without relying heavily on salt. Incorporating ingredients like garlic, lemon juice, ginger, and fresh herbs can provide a flavorful alternative. You need to keep trying out new variations in order to understand what works and what does not.