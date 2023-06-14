CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayYoga Weekend GetawaySini ShettySonam Kapoor Ahuja
Home » Lifestyle » How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?
1-MIN READ

How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?

Published By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 09:05 IST

Mumbai, India

You can surely space out your hair washes as necessary if you have dry hair or a sensitive scalp.

You can surely space out your hair washes as necessary if you have dry hair or a sensitive scalp.

While there isn't a one-size-fits-all answer, experts agree that it largely depends on your individual needs and hair type

When stepping into the world of hair care, one common question arises: how frequently should you wash your hair? While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer, experts agree that it largely depends on your individual needs and hair type. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the frequency of hair washing should be determined by the amount of oil your scalp produces.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, explains, “If you have oily hair, it is perfectly safe and appropriate to wash your hair daily. “However, for individuals with dry hair or a sensitive scalp, a different approach may be necessary. Dr. Zeichner advises, “If you have dry hair or a sensitive scalp, you certainly can space out hair washing as needed." When it comes to different hair types and conditions, there are specific considerations to keep in mind regarding the frequency of washing.

Let’s delve into some of these factors:

  1. Dry Hair:
    If you have dry hair, washing it too frequently can strip away natural oils, leading to further dryness and potential damage. It is generally recommended to space out hair washing every few days or even once a week, depending on your preference and hair needs.
  2. Oily Hair:
    Individuals with oily hair often find themselves needing to wash more frequently to remove excess sebum and prevent greasiness. Daily washing or washing every other day can help keep oily hair under control.
  3. Colour-Treated Hair:
    For those with color-treated hair, both hair health and color preservation are important. Washing colour-treated hair too frequently can cause the color to fade more quickly. It is generally recommended to wash this type of hair every few days to maintain vibrancy.
  4. Combination Hair:
    Some individuals may have a combination of oily roots and dry ends. In this case, it is beneficial to strike a balance. Washing every two to three days while focusing on cleansing the scalp and roots can help control the oil, while avoiding excessive drying of the ends.
  5. Scalp Conditions:
    Certain scalp conditions, such as dandruff or scalp psoriasis, may require more frequent washing with specialised shampoos recommended by a dermatologist. These shampoos often contain active ingredients to address specific scalp concerns while maintaining hair health.

About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. fashion
  2. hair care
  3. Hair Care tips
  4. hair care routine to boost the hair growth naturally
  5. Hair Washing
first published:June 14, 2023, 09:05 IST
last updated:June 14, 2023, 09:05 IST