How Often Should You Wash Your Hair And Face In Summers? Experts Answer

Soaring temperatures, blazing sunshine, and increased humidity, summers are here. Such harsh temperatures often take a toll on our skin and hair. With sweat, dirt, and excess oil accumulation, it’s important to maintain proper hygiene during the summer months.

However, the question of how often to wash your hair and face in the summer can be confusing. Washing too frequently can strip the skin and hair of essential oils, while not washing enough can lead to clogged pores and greasiness. With the soaring temperatures, our hair and skin needs utmost care than ever. In order to feel cool and refreshed, many people tend to wash their face and hair more than often. But too much of everything has an adverse effect too.

What is the optimal frequency for washing your hair and face during the hot summer months? “The frequency with which one should wash hair and face in the summer - the answer hinges to a couple of factors such as skin and hair type, activity level, and personal hygiene preferences,” says Utkarsha Chaudhary, Beauty and Training Expert, Boddess Beauty.

So, if you’re wondering how to strike the right balance between cleanliness and over-washing during the summer, read on to find out more!

HAIR CARE

Dr Shibani Bhatia, MBBS, MD DVL, DNB, FAGE, MRCP (SCE) UK, Consultant Dermatologist, Kaya, says, “When it comes to your summer routine of hair and skin - you may not be doing it incorrectly. The summer heat can make your scalp sticky and hair dry. Don’t over shampoo your hair - leave some days between washes. If you have oily hair, you can shampoo every other day. If you have dry hair then you can skip 2-3 days in between. But when washing dry hair make sure to use your conditioner generously and lather is well for a long time to give your hair enough moisture. If you have oily hair and workout, you may feel comfortable washing your hair daily or you can opt for a dry shampoo as well. Dry shampoo tends to soak up the oil on your scalp.”

Even during your single wash - not everyone needs to ‘rinse and repeat’ their shampoo. “If you have short hair, one wash is sufficient unless you use a lot of leave in product or came back from a major outdoor trip. If your scalp gets very greasy during summers - use a salicylic acid based shampoo along with your regular shampoo,” adds Bhatia.

Just like face, the tendency to wash your hair increases than in other seasons, especially if you sweat a lot or spend a lot of time outdoors. “This is because sweat and exposure to the sun and elements can make your hair greasy and dirty faster. However, washing your hair every day can strip it of its natural oils, so try to aim for every 2-3 days, or as needed. If you have oily hair, you may need to wash it more frequently, while those with dry hair may be able to stretch out washes a bit longer,” states Chaudhary.

Pro-tip: To get you through to your next wash, try a different look! “Even something as simple as altering your hair’s part can have a significant impact. Ultimately, the best way to determine how often you should wash your hair and face in the summer is to listen to your body and pay attention to how your skin and hair respond to different frequencies of washing,” adds Chaudhary.

FACE CARE

Summers time has its skin struggles. The frequency of washing your face depends on your skin type and activity level. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you may need to wash your face more often to keep excess oil and sweat at bay. “Ideally one should opt for twice a day (morning and evening) but if we are exposed to being in the sun, wash off the sweat with a mild cleanser. If you have dry or sensitive skin, you may want to limit washing your face to once a day or every other day to avoid stripping your skin of its natural oils. However, one should be alarmed to not go over board and stretch to maximum thrice a day if required,” opines Chaudhary.

Whether dry or oily, make sure you are washing your face twice a day. “First in the morning before you head out for the day’s work. Make sure you use a proper cleanser as per your skin type. Use a foamy salicylic acid and glycolic acid for oily skin type and go in for a creamy cleanser if your skin is dry. Your cleanser prepares your skin for application of your remaining skin care. After winding up your day before going to bed - wash your face again at night. Your face accumulates dirt and grit over the day and if you are also applying make-up - there is a good built up on your face. In this case - its good practise to double cleanse your face at night during summers. Use a micellar solution first followed by a lathering face wash,” adds Bhatia.

Don’t forget to top up your skin with a moisturiser after washing your face. Avoid over-washing your face during summers as it can break the natural oil barrier of your skin.

“Use a water-based mist and keep spraying on your face as the day unfolds or whenever you feel sweaty," signs off Chaudhary.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here