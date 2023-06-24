How Taro Leaves Control Cholesterol And Replenish The Body

Poor lifestyle, lack of nutritious food, and consumption of junk food contribute to bad physical and mental health, leading to various diseases. One of the main diseases caused by these factors is high cholesterol. Maintaining cholesterol levels below 200 ml/dL is considered better, as severe levels increase the risk of developing diseases. In the current era, many people are suffering from this issue, emphasising the importance of controlling cholesterol levels before they become severe.

Experts recommend adopting better dietary habits to maintain cholesterol levels, and did you know that certain green leaves can be beneficial in treating it? Taro leaves are one such example. These leaves not only fulfill the nutritional requirements of our body but also help in controlling cholesterol.

What are taro leaves?

Scientifically identified as Colocasia esculenta, taro leaves have a taste similar to spinach but take longer to cook. They are one of the oldest cultivated plants, dating back to around 5000 BCE in South East Asia. Taro leaves are rich in fiber and have a very low cholesterol content. Approximately 145 grams of taro leaves may contain around 35 calories, 6 grams of carbs, 4 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and less than 1 gram of fat.

Taro leaves have been found to be beneficial in reducing the risk of heart failure by up to 15.8%. They have a high water content of almost 93%, minimal fat, and no cholesterol. These leaves are a great addition to a weight-maintenance diet as they help reduce harmful fat in the body and promote healthy skin.

Interestingly, old taro leaves are considered even more beneficial than new ones in terms of nutritional value. When consuming Taro leaves, it is important to ensure they are fully cooked, as partially cooked or uncooked leaves may be harmful to our bodies.

It’s worth noting that Taro leaves contain a high oxalate content, which may contribute to kidney stone issues. Although many green leafy vegetables contain oxalates, the quantity present in Taro leaves is relatively low.