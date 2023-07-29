How To Ace Barbiecore Makeup Look? Experts Spell Out Each Step

A fascinating and whimsical trend, Barbiecore encapsulates the essence of everything girly, playful, and retro, reminiscent of the iconic and timeless Barbie doll. The trend often features a blend of vintage and contemporary styles, with an emphasis on femininity and self-expression. Barbiecore enthusiasts embrace frills, ruffles, and exaggerated silhouettes, as well as an array of sparkles and sequins. Pastel shades dominate the color palette, including shades of pink, lavender, mint green, and baby blue.
Naveen Bhalla, Brand Trainer, Anastasia Beverly Hills India, says, “We imagine Barbie with the variety of pink tones and all the more now with the release of the movie. To take an inspiration to achieve Barbie core makeup look, one has to add softness to the makeup to bring out and enhance feminity that Barbie is resonated with. From the beauty standpoint, Barbie’s reflects soft & smooth skin, beautiful almond shape eyes, lifted cheek bones & pouty lips.”
Barbiecore offers a playful and creative way for individuals to embrace their inner child and bask in the magical allure of Barbie’s world.
Pooja Malhotra, Make up expert, Kiko Milano, says, “The Barbie Core makeup look is all about softness, freshness, and subtle femininity. It emphasizes on bright and glowing skin, doll-like eyes with long lashes, and a pink-toned lip. Play around with the intensity of the colours to suit your personal style and preferences."
Here’s how to get the perfect barbiecore makeup look:
- Preparing Your Skin
In every makeup, skin prep is a key but as we talk about Barbie makeup, we have to walk an extra mile with the skin care for achieving a well hydrated, smooth and radiant skin inside out.“Start preparing your skin with a good face serum that gives an instant healthy glow to your skin and massage all over your face down to the neckline, apply your favourite moisturizer that gives your face the hydration while you are wearing the makeup,” says Bhalla.
“Use a hydrating primer to create a smooth canvas for your makeup application and to make it last longer,” adds Malhotra.
- Colour corrector
As first step to makeup, use an orange/light orange colour corrector to knock off the brown pigments and a green corrector to cater to acne / redness on the face. “This step helps to ensure that your face looks even tone and not ashy or grey when you apply foundation (as a next step to complexion),” opines Bhalla.
- Foundation
Apply a lightweight and dewy foundation that matches your skin tone. “The goal is to achieve a flawless yet natural finish. Conceal any blemishes, dark circles, or imperfections using a high-coverage concealer. Set your foundation and concealer with a loose, translucent powder to reduce shine,” states Malhotra.
“I always recommend to use your own shade of foundation (color matched with your jawline). Apply foundation and give a decent coverage & then add a shade lighter concealer on the under-eyes for brightness on the under-eye area and set it with a translucent powder to avoid any cracks in your makeup,” opines Bhalla.
- Contour and Blush
Contour your face using a bronzer or contour powder to enhance cheekbones, jawline, and temples. Barbie’s signature look includes rosy cheeks. “Apply a pink blush to the apples of your cheeks, blending it slightly upward toward your temples. Use a highlighter on the high points of your face, such as the cheekbones, brow bone, and the bridge of your nose,” states Malhotra.
Bhalla feels Barbie’s have the most beautiful lifted cheekbones and to get that lift, “apply a pink or peach blush on the apple of your cheeks till the temple of the face followed by a highlighter preferably in shade pink on the cheek bone.”
- Big Doll Eyes
The focus of the whole look is on the Big Doll Eyes. “Use a neutral eyeshadow shade all over the lid as a base. Add some glitter or shimmery eyeshadow to the centre of your eyelids or the inner corners of your eyes. This will add extra sparkle and draw attention to your eyes. Add a soft, warm brown shade to the crease for a bit of definition. Apply a classic winged eyeliner look by extending the eyeliner slightly beyond the outer corners of your eyes. Keep the line thin and precise for a polished appearance. Extend it slightly at the outer corners to give a subtle wing effect,” explains Malhotra.Finish the look with several coats of lengthening mascara to both upper and lower lashes to achieve a wide-eyed, doll-like look. You can also apply false lashes to enhance the effect.
- Eyebrow Perfection
Makeup is never complete without the perfectly balanced brows in alignment with the face bone structure. “Use the Patented Golden Ratio technique to get your brow shape right and define it with a brow product. As a final touch, add a dewy spray to set and lock the makeup,” feels Bhalla.
- Lips
Achieve pouty lips by outlining the lips with a lip liner in a soft pink shade that complements your skin tone. Fill in your lips with a creamy, pink lipstick. “Opt for a shade that enhances your natural lip colour. For an extra glossy effect, add clear lip gloss in the centre of the lip over the lipstick,” elucidates Malhotra.Finally, set your makeup with a setting spray to lock everything in place and ensure it lasts throughout the day.
Other ways to enhance the look is by adding false lashes on both upper and lower eye lid. Opt for a pair of dramatic false lashes. Choose lashes with a lot of volume and length to really make your eyes pop and give them that doll-like appearance.
- Expert TipTo make it look more doll like you can add faux freckles using a brow pencil or eyeliner in a light brown shade. Place the freckles across your nose and cheeks for an adorable touch. Experiment with an ombre lip effect by using a darker shade of lipstick on the outer corners of your lips and gradually fading to a lighter shade in the centre. This can give your lips a plumper, more dimensional look.
Complete the overall Barbie core look by styling hair in voluminous waves, a high ponytail, or a cute hairstyle. Dress up in bold, vibrant outfits, pastel colours, and cute accessories like oversized sunglasses or statement jewellery.