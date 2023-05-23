How To Choose The Right Footwear in Summers

As summer approaches, we eagerly embrace the opportunity to update our wardrobe, incorporating vibrant and colorful clothing that complements the season. However, along with the joys of summer, we also face challenges such as rising temperatures, long days, sweating, humidity, sun tans, and sunburns. While we often prioritize protecting our skin from the scorching heat, it’s important not to overlook the well-being of our feet. Neglecting proper foot care and wearing inappropriate footwear can have negative consequences, including discomfort, unpleasant odors, blisters, and even foot sores. The high temperatures contribute to excessive sweating, making it crucial to choose comfortable footwear that is lightweight, supportive, and crafted from breathable materials.

Vishudh Dhall, co-founder, Ortho+Rest shares tips on how to choose the right footwear:

You must look for footwear that allows ventilation and provides the right arch support to aid your movement and prevent your feet from infections. The humidity in the summer season makes sweating a huge problem so it is important to keep this in mind and buy summer-appropriate footwear that is airy, lightweight, and comes with a comfortable insole. One must look for footwear that has insoles that do not cut down air circulation and become slippery or greasy because of sweat and moisture.

Some key factors that must be considered while choosing summer footwear are breathability, ergonomics, material pliability, ease of usage, and resilience. While selecting summer-appropriate footwear, you must consider the ideal combination of convenience, functionality, and appearance that matches the latest trends and provides the right cushioning and foot care. Orthopedic footwear is a great choice for summer as they are designed to be extremely comfortable even for long-term wear with enhanced cushioning and required arch support.

The breathable materials used in such footwear are high quality and long-lasting, they emphasize the anatomy of the feet and support foot health. They are ergonomically designed to keep your feet cool and dry at all times and prevent excessive sweating and stench. The memory foam, EVA, and cork embedded in orthopedic footwear reduce pressure on the foot and promote proper foot alignment. Whether you choose slippers, sandals, flip flops, sliders, or shoes, orthopedic footwear are perfect to beat the summer heat!