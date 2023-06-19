How To Choose The Right Water Purifier: Factors To Consider

Safe potable water is everyone’s right and of course choice. The market is flooded with numerous options to make you confused. We try to work through the confusion with tips from experts on selecting the ideal water purifier. Factors such as water quality, purification technology, capacity, maintenance, and budget are important to consider.

Asif Iqbal Shaik, Buying Guide, Water Purifier, says, “Water purifiers are essential in homes to ensure access to clean drinking water. Many regions in India face water scarcity, forcing people to rely on groundwater or supplied water that may contain contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria, cysts, and high TDS levels. Water purifiers have become increasingly popular for purifying drinking water.”

When buying a water purifier, it’s crucial to consider the type that suits your needs. There are various options, including RO, UF, UV, and combinations of these technologies. The choice depends on the TDS level of your water.

“RO purifiers are effective but require electricity and generate water waste. Gravity-based purifiers work without electricity but can’t remove dissolved solids or certain viruses. UV purifiers neutralise bacteria and viruses but don’t eliminate dissolved solids or chemicals,” adds Shaik.

Then which should one should you use? Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director, Tesla Power, USA shares factors to consider:

Water Quality

Assess the quality of water in your area. Check for contaminants, such as heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, and chemicals. A reliableshould be capable of effectively removing these impurities.

Purification Technology

Understand the different purification technologies available, such as reverse osmosis, activated carbon, UV filtration, and alkaline filtration. Each technology has its advantages and limitations, so choose one that aligns with your specific needs.

Capacity and Daily Usage

Determine the water consumption needs of your household. Consider factors like the number of family members and average daily usage to select awith an appropriate capacity.

Maintenance and Cost

Evaluate the maintenance requirements and associated costs of the water purifier. Consider factors such as filter replacement, electricity consumption, and service charges to ensure it remains cost-effective over time.

Certification and Standards

Look for water purifiers that meet recognized industry standards and certifications. These certifications ensure that the purifier has undergone rigorous testing and meets the necessary quality and safety standards.

Additional Features

Consider any additional features that might enhance your experience, such as a built-in dispenser, filter life indicator, or energy-saving mode.

Alkaline water purifiers are designed to provide you with clean, healthy, and pH-balanced drinking water. “With advanced filtration technology, efficient purification, and user-friendly features, Alkaline purifiers are a reliable choice for your water filtration needs. Choose a good quality of Alkalineand experience the transformative power of pure alkaline water,” adds Khurana.Shaik believes, “Checking service quality, coverage, and speed, as well as the cost of filters and AMC plans, is important. Finally, ensure the water purifier’s dimensions fit the available space for installation, or consider an under-sink model. By addressing these considerations, you can select the rightfor your home.”