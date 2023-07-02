How To Choose The Right Wedding Outfit : A Comprehensive Guide

Indian weddings are known for their opulence, rich traditions, and vivacious outfits. A celebration spanning over 4-5 days, an Indian wedding begets fashion and style that are show stoppers. What makes the weddings unique in India is that the bridal party have a repository of fabrics, techniques, colours, embroideries, and patterns to choose from.

Whether it’s a beach wedding, a garden wedding, or an indoor event, Surabhi Chopra, Founder, Surabhi Chopra Label shares tips to choose wedding outfits in 2023:

Colours

While red has been traditionally preferred by brides, 2023 is all about experimentation. Pastels are having their day in the sun. Perfect for every destination and occasion, pastels are charting at the top for both bridal and bridal party outfits. When choosing colours for your outfits for ceremonies and trousseau, ensure that you check them in natural light as well. Colour should be a salient feature in your decision-making. Talk to your designer about the theme of the wedding, the time of the ceremony, and the destination, and then zero in on a colour. Understand if you have a warm or cool skin tone and work from there. Stay abreast of the trends, but finalise a colour that complements you. Embellishments

India is known for its intricate handwork. Threadwork, Zardozi, cut dana, sequins, mirror work, and so many more hand embroideries have traditionally adorned wedding outfits. Surface ornamentation in zari, gota, and resham are also wedding favourites. While opting for embellishments, research well. If you are going for heavily embellished lehengas, pick a sheer odhni that will complement your lehenga. The year 2023 is all about slow fashion, Made in India, and artisan ware. Thus, for your wedding outfits, indulge in handcrafted outfits in India. Textile

Fabric can make or break a design. The fabric you choose must be comfortable and breathable, in addition to fitting in with your design aspirations. Weddings can be very exhausting. Therefore, comfort must be a priority. Strike a balance in terms of quality and finish.Keep the following in mind before finalising the fabric:

Season: If it is a winter wedding, you can opt for brocades, velvets, or heavy silks. Where as if it is a summer wedding go for fluid fabrics like Chanderi, light silks, chiffon, etc.

Fall: Refer to your moodboard and understand what look you are going for. For a fluid look or drape, a light-weight silken fabric will work better. Whereas heavier fabrics like raw silk or matka silk might work better for structured looks. Silhouette

When it comes to wedding outfits, there are a plethora of options to choose from. Anarkalis, lehengas, shararas, and drapes, among others, are a few crowd favourites. Try different silhouettes to figure out your preference. Also, be cognizant of the ceremony. Would you prefer being more agile, or is it a ceremony that doesn’t require a lot of movement? Fusion styles have been a popular trend in Indian bridal fashion and will continue to dominate in 2023. Combining the best of traditional Indian aesthetics and western fashion, fusion silhouettes work well for a lot of functions like cocktail evenings, mehendi, etc. Lehengas paired with crop tops, sarees with jackets, draped sarees, etc. can be great unconventional choices. Neckline

The entire wedding outfit comes alive with jewellery. Therefore, it is a must to consider necklines while finalising a silhouette. A choker would need a different neckline as compared to a BIB necklace or a collar neckpiece. Ensure that the necklines of your outfits complement your jewellery. Body Type

Try different cuts and silhouettes and see what best suits your framework.

Creating balance is key. Whether you opt for drapes, fusion styles, or lehengas with statement elements, go for design elements that complement your body type. Prints

Prints are evergreen! From florals to abstracts, there is an array of prints to choose from. When it comes to choosing something stylish and comfortable, especially for pre-wedding festivities, prints, especially florals, can be a great bet. Made to measure

Customised, made-to-order clothing is becoming more popular. It is the perfect way to infuse a little of your personality with the design and ensure that the size fits you like a glove. Hire an Expert

With all the excitement that surrounds a wedding, it is quite natural to get carried away or feel exhausted with all the decision-making. Therefore, it is advisable to hire an expert. Their skill, experience, and competence can help you achieve the look you want without exerting yourself. Personal stylists or personal shoppers can do the legwork for you while you make the key decisions. Budget

Budgeting is key. Know how much you are willing to spend on the outfits. This will help you cut out a lot of white noise and opt for pieces that are within your budget. Having a POA will also help you streamline timelines.

Indian weddings are one of a kind, with so many rituals and traditions. Choosing the right outfit can make moments more memorable. Incorporate the above-mentioned tips, and these will guide you towards the perfect wedding outfit!