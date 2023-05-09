How To Clean Water Bottles From Inside And Keep Diseases At Bay

In summer, water becomes a necessity for us. It is very important to drink at least 7-8 litres of water to keep our body fully hydrated. Hence, the water bottles need to be clean. Dirty water bottles can lead to various diseases. So today, we are going to tell you tips and tricks to clean your water bottle in the right way.

Pour water into the bottle- First of all, pour lukewarm water into the bottle and add a few drops of dishwasher liquid soap. Now stir it well and leave it aside for 2 to 4 minutes.

Then scrub - Now rub the water bottle well with the help of a brush. Keep in mind that along with the bottom, the walls around the bottle should also be cleaned well. Scrub the cap of the bottle as well.

Wash and dry- Now rinse the bottle thoroughly with running water. After this, dry it with the help of a paper towel. It is important to keep in mind that due to moisture, germs can come back into the wet bottle. So dry it and close the cap immediately after drying.

Deep clean with bleach- For the deep cleaning of the water bottle, add a little bleach to the bottle and cold water. Now close its lid and shake it well. Leave it like this for the whole night. In the morning, clean it by rubbing the bottle with the brush and washing it thoroughly.

Clean with vinegar- Mix half a cup of vinegar, one teaspoon of bleach and cold water in the bottle and keep it aside overnight. Then the next morning shake it and clean it well by rubbing it with the help of a brush. Then wash it with water and wipe it clean.

Thus these techniques will help you to keep your water bottle clean and will prevent you from any disease.

