How To Cook Delicious And Healthy Methi Parathas In 30 Mins

Methi paratha is a healthy whole wheat flatbread made with fenugreek or methi leaves which is easily found in the Indian household. These parathas are packed with nutrition and flavour. These can be a great alternative to plain paratha.

Methi parathas are not just fulfilling but are quick bites for evening snacks as well. This dish is easy to make with six simple steps and can be cooked in less than 30 minutes. Here is an easy recipe for delicious methi paratha:

Ingredients need to make methi paratha:

Wheat flour

Methi leaves

Curd

Celery

Turmeric

Ginger paste

Red chilli powder

Cumin powder

Oil

Salt as need

How to make methi paratha:

Step 1: Wash the methi leaves thoroughly to remove the dirt then dry and separate the leaves from its stem and chop it finely.

Step 2: Now take a big bowl and add flour to it. Add methi leaves to it and mix it well. Then add curd to bowl and mix. Using curd also reduces the bitterness of fenugreek.

Step 3: Add turmeric, red chilli powder, cumin powder, celery, ginger paste and salt as per taste to this mixture and mix everything well. After this, add water little by little and knead the dough. Also add 2 tsp of oil to the dough, which will help the parathas to become soft and crispy.

Step 4: Now cover the dough with a wet cotton cloth and keep it to rest for half an hour.

Step 5: From the dough make small balls in equal proportion take a little flour and flatten the ball into a circular motion, you can even make your parathas into a square or triangular shape.

Step 6: Take a non-stick pan and add oil to it, place the flattened bread on the pan and let it cook and then turn it around and cook the paratha till it is golden brown from both sides.

Serve your hot methi parathas with some curd, tomato sauce or pickle.