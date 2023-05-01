How To Decide Which Sunscreen Is Best For You? Find Out

Protecting your skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s UV rays is essential, and sunscreen is a key tool in achieving this. However, with so many options available in the market, choosing the right sunscreen can be confusing and overwhelming. It’s crucial to understand your skin type, level of sun exposure, and the ingredients in the sunscreen before making a decision. Let’s discuss in detail the tips needed on how to choose the best sunscreen that suits your needs and helps you maintain healthy skin.

Understanding SPF, UVA, and UVB protection can help you choose the right sunscreen for your skin.

SPF (Sun Protection Factor) measures the amount of UVB radiation that is blocked by the sunscreen. UVB rays cause sunburn and contribute to skin cancer. “A higher SPF indicates more protection against UVB rays. However, it is important to note that no sunscreen can completely block UVB rays. Therefore, it is recommended to use a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher," says Dr Nivedita Dadu, Renowned Dermatologist, Founder and Chairman of Dadu Medical Centre.

UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and contribute to premature aging and skin cancer. Therefore, it is important to choose a sunscreen that provides both UVA and UVB protection. “Look for a sunscreen that contains broad-spectrum protection. It should be labelled with UVA/UVB protection or broad-spectrum protection. UVB rays are strongest between 10 am and 4 pm, while UVA rays are constant throughout the day. Therefore, it is important to wear sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days," adds Dadu.

How to decide which sunscreen is best for you?

When choosing a sunscreen, it’s important to consider the patient’s skin type. “For individuals with oily skin, non-greasy gel-based sunscreen is recommended to avoid breakouts and excessive oiliness. Meanwhile, lightweight cream-based sunscreen is preferred for those with dry skin. It’s also imperative to look for a non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic product to prevent any adverse reactions. Tailoring the sunscreen to the individual’s skin type can provide effective protection without causing any unwanted side effects,” says Dr Mrunal Shah Modi, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Trichologist & Dermato Surgeon, Founder & Director, Shine Skin, Hair & Laser Clinic.

When buying a sunscreen, you must into account several additional factors such as the individual’s occupation, level of physical activity, and age. “For individuals who spend a lot of time outdoors, such as athletes or outdoor workers, a physical sunscreen is often recommended to provide more robust protection against the sun’s harmful rays. The SPF level is also a crucial factor to consider, with higher SPF recommended for individuals with prolonged sun exposure. By considering these factors, we help individuals choose a sunscreen that offers the right level of protection for their lifestyle and needs,” adds Dr Modi.

An individual’s history of sun exposure and screen time when recommending a sunscreen that provides protection against both UVA and UVB rays is important. “These are some important factors that we consider when selecting a suitable sunscreen. By understanding an individual’s history, we can provide tailored recommendations that offer the best protection against the harmful effects of the sun,” opines Dr Modi.

In addition to SPF, UVA/UVB protection, and skin type, there are other factors to consider when choosing a sunscreen. Dr Dadu shares the following:

Water resistance

If you will be swimming or sweating, choose a water-resistant sunscreen. However, even water-resistant sunscreens should be reapplied every two hours. Type of sunscreen

There are two types of sunscreens: chemical and physical. Chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays, while physical sunscreens reflect them. Physical sunscreens, such as those containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, are less likely to cause skin irritation. Expiration date

Sunscreens have an expiration date, typically two to three years from the date of manufacture. Check the expiration date before using the sunscreen, as expired sunscreens may be less effective.

In summary, choosing the right sunscreen for your skin involves considering factors such as SPF, UVA/UVB protection, skin type, water resistance, type of sunscreen, and expiration date. Remember to wear sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days, and reapply every two hours, or more frequently if you are swimming or sweating. Protecting your skin from the sun is essential for maintaining healthy skin and preventing skin damage and skin cancer.

