How To Decorate Your Home With Monsoon Friendly Furniture

Monsoon brings much necessary respite from the heat. Though we look forward to the pleasant weather and beautiful surroundings brought on by the rain, it’s our furniture that takes a backing. Not to forget, if you are a cleanliness freak and have kids, you know how they love to play in the rain and then spoil your furniture. Don’t start fretting already, here are a few tips to protect your furniture and home from monsoon:

Choose furniture with water-resistant materials:

Wood is an organic material and can swell up with increased moisture in the air. “Our range of furniture has water-resistant coatings on laminated or Polyurethane coatings. These coatings prevent water from entering into the wooden substrates as well as allow for quick wiping of any moisture or dirt,” says Bikram Mittra, Head of Design, Smartsters. Choose easy-cleaning soft furnishings:

For rugs, upholstery, curtains, and cushions, “choose materials that are water resistant (such as vegan leather) or choose fabrics that are washable or dry-cleanable. This way you can be worry-free when your child comes home after playing in the rain,” adds Mittra. Magic of candles

Shireen Jetley, co-founder, Feel Good Studio, says, “Add some scented candles to get rid of the musty monsoon smell. It also adds a lovely warmth around the house.” Curtain it right

Add sheer dressing/curtains to your windows for the season to allow some filtered sunlight in and also enjoy the rain outside. Thick curtains just add to the musty smell and overall gloom. “Dressing up your windows in sheer/translucent curtains adds a wonderful dreamy vibe to your space. The Feel Good Studio offers a wide range of affordable custom lightweight curtains to suit every pocket and décor,” adds Jetley. Brighten up your interior on dark, dreary days:

Monsoon can mean dark inside your home during cloudy days. “Choose bright and vibrant colors to liven up your space as well as ensure that you have enough lighting within your home, especially in your child’s space. Always choose daylight lamps to create a positive, cheery vibe instead of blue light. Additionally, incorporate indoor plants as they bring you closer to nature when you cannot go outside,” states Mittra. Control moisture and keep your home clean:

The monsoon is the time when mold and allergens can develop within the home and on your furniture. Mittra opines, “If you get an uncontrollable amount of humidity in your home (eg: you live in a coastal area), try and use a dehumidifier in your home. Also, wipe down your furniture and home décor once or twice a week to prevent mold. This also prevents termites that need moisture to thrive.” Colour it right

Freshen up your home furnishings by bringing in colorful cushion covers and bedding, etc. Vibrant furnishings enliven your living space the easiest way when there’s a lack of bright sunlight outside. Check out the lovely collection of cushion covers and bed linen at the feel-good studio. in to beat the monsoon blues.