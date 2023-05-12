How To Divide Finances In Relationships

Financial stress is one of the most common sources of conflict in relationships and can be a daunting hurdle for couples. Money issues are often cited as one of the leading causes of relationship problems. The stress associated with financial problems can lead to feelings of anxiety, frustration, and even anger. Whether it’s overspending, debt, or other financial difficulties, financial stress can put a strain on even the strongest bonds. But, there are strategies that couples can use to manage financial stress and work towards a healthier relationship.

In a recent Instagram post, Clinton Power, a therapist specialising in relationship and marriage counselling, provided valuable guidance for couples to effectively handle financial pressure. These strategies include creating a budget and sticking to it, communicating openly and honestly about finances, setting financial goals together, seeking professional financial advice, and practicing gratitude and appreciation, among others. By implementing these strategies, couples can work towards a more harmonious and financially stable relationship.

From communicating openly to establishing an emergency fund, here are seven effective strategies for managing financial stress in a relationship.