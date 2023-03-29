How To Eat Your Meal In Right Proportion? Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwakar Explains

There is a lot we do to get rid of those extra calories. We work out intensely in the gym and go on strict diets, but sometimes even after that, we fail to achieve the desired result. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwakar says this is because we are not eating in the right proportion. Sometimes, we either eat too less or just eliminate essential foods from our diets. Therefore, the expert says we feel constipated, are in a bad mood, or have bad skin or hair health. But worry not! The nutritionist has a solution for us.

In her Instagram post, Rujuta Diwakar says that when we go on a diet, the focus is so much on appetite control, eating less, or consuming calorie-deficient meals that we end up eating in the wrong proportion. Further, she says when people go off their diets and eat ‘normally’ they start gaining weight again. Instead of figuring out what went wrong the first time, we start eating even less the second time and eliminate foods such as rice, rotis, or ghee from our meals altogether. This is where we are going wrong, as per the nutritionist.

“The only way to get out of this diet cycle and to stay fit for the rest of our lives without depriving ourselves of the goodness of food is to eat food in a state of balance. The answer, therefore, lies in the right proportion, not portion," said Rujuta Diwakar.

What is the right proportion?

She explains, “It is the timeless method of eating our meals in a way that allows for maximum nutrients, enhances taste, and even looks visually appealing to our eyes."

To follow the right proportion we must eat in a 3:2:1 ratio between grains: dal/sabzi/meat: pickle/salad/curd. Simply put, in an ideal Indian thali 50% of your plate should be rice or roti or any grains. 35% should be dal and sabzi or meat as per our preference. The remaining 15% should be papad/ pickle/ salad/ curd.

Eating in proportion helps put an end to dieting. Diet diversity is built in as a default. Therefore it appeals to all senses, especially eyes and taste. Additionally, it improves digestion and assimilation of nutrients and puts an end to constipation, bloating, and even acidity. Lastly, she says this will improve satiety and result in us feeling light and energetic. So, the next time you set your plate, remember to follow this simple ratio.

