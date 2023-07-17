How To Identify A Malaria/ Dengue/ Typhoid From A Regular Fever? Find Out

Differentiating between common fever and specific diseases like malaria, dengue, and typhoid can be challenging because their initial symptoms often overlap. However, there are certain signs and symptoms that can help you identify these diseases from a regular fever. Dr Bharat Agarwal, Consultant General Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai helps you identify the three different diseases:

Malaria:

Fever: Malaria usually causes high fever with spikes that occur every 48 to 72 hours. The fever may be accompanied by chills and sweating. Flu-like symptoms: Malaria can present with symptoms similar to the flu, such as headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and nausea. Shaking chills: Malaria episodes often begin with intense shaking chills that may last from 15 minutes to an hour.

Dengue:

High fever: Dengue fever is characterized by a sudden onset of high fever, usually lasting 2 to 7 days. Severe headache: Dengue can cause a severe headache, typically behind the eyes. Joint and muscle pain: Dengue often leads to severe joint and muscle pain, giving it the name “breakbone fever." Skin rash: Dengue can cause a rash that appears 2 to 5 days after the onset of fever. The rash typically starts on the limbs and spreads to the trunk.

Typhoid: