How to Improve Your Intuition? And Get in Touch with Your Inner Wisdom

Intuition can be described as having a heightened awareness of others’ emotions and being sensitive to the energy they emit. For instance, you can easily differentiate between positive and negative energy and absorb the energy of those around you. When in the presence of a toxic individual, you may automatically feel negative and drained. Conversely, being around positive people or in a positive environment can uplift your mood. These traits are often associated with individuals who possess strong intuition.

In addition to being sensitive to energy, highly intuitive people may exhibit other signs. They may frequently experience déjà vu, a sensation that they have already witnessed or known about a current situation. Moreover, they may possess an energy that leads to overthinking and have vivid dreams that occasionally reveal future events. These characteristics further support the notion of being highly intuitive.

Now, how can these individuals enhance their intuitive skills or levels? Sneha Jain, a Tarot card reader, Reiki master, and the Founder of The Hope Tarot, offers the following suggestions to improve intuition:

Meditation

They can engage in meditation practices, including the Seven Chakra Meditation. This involves focusing on each of the seven energy centers in the body, which helps balance and align the chakras. Additionally, they can explore Crown Chakra Meditation to tap into higher consciousness and spiritual connection, further strengthen their intuition and intuitive power. Keep a record of their intuitive experiences

If individuals want to enhance their intuition and emphasize its importance, they should focus on remembering their dreams and paying attention to their intuitive thoughts. By making a conscious effort to note what they are thinking, they can establish a correlation between their thoughts and subsequent events.

For instance, if they have a thought about something happening next, they should observe if it actually unfolds as they had intuitively sensed. Even if they start with a basic level of intuition, it will grow as they pay more attention to it and acknowledge its presence. Journaling

Another effective method to elevate intuition power is by maintaining a journal. By writing down their thoughts, experiences, and intuitive insights, individuals create a space for self-reflection and introspection. Journaling serves as a powerful tool for gaining clarity and deepening the connection to intuition. Using Crystals

In addition to the aforementioned practices, utilizing crystals can further enhance intuition. One such crystal is the amethyst. If individuals aim to amplify their intuitive abilities, they can wear an amethyst as a ring on their middle finger or as a pendant. The crystal acts as an energetic amplifier, allowing the intuitive signals to be more pronounced and noticeable.

By incorporating these practices into your life, you can develop and enhance your intuitive abilities, leading to a deeper connection with your inner wisdom.