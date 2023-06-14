How To Keep Your Kid's Hair Healthy In Summer

Summer months are not only a cause of worry for adults but also for kids. As hair requires proper care during the summer, especially for children because they get more exposed to dust, dirt, and pollution.

However, parents often overlook the importance of hair care for children during the summer season, focusing on other aspects of their well-being. Nevertheless, proper hair care is crucial for healthy and strong hair in kids.

Today, we will share some simple yet effective tips to take care of your child’s hair. These tips not only help in keeping the scalp clean but also contribute to the overall strength and vitality of their hair. Let’s explore these strategies and ensure we are well-equipped to manage our little ones’ hair with care.

1. Hair oiling method:

Applying oil to the hair is important for everybody to keep the hair strong from roots and reduce dandruff problems. However, it also helps in hair growth. So, head massage for children is also very important, for which you can use olive oil or coconut oil. Both of these oils maintain the moisture of the hair and help protect it from the sun naturally.

2. Hair shampoo method:

Avoid washing children’s hair with the shampoo of adults because that shampoo can prove to be harsh. As adult shampoos contain sulfate, it can harm the child’s hair. So, it is better to use shampoo with a pH level between 4.5 and 6 to wash children’s hair. This can also be done with homemade or herbal shampoo if you want.

After shampooing, it is important to avoid vigorously rubbing the towel on children’s hair. Additionally, refrain from using hair dryers or any heating tools as they can significantly damage hair growth. It is crucial to never comb wet hair and opt for a wide-toothed comb to gently untangle the strands, as using a regular comb can lead to hair fall.

In addition to these tips, it is advisable to keep the child’s hair short during the hot summer months. This not only helps in reducing sweat but also prevents various hair problems. Remembering these practices will contribute to maintaining healthy and manageable hair for children during summer.