How To Keep Your Pet Safe From Summer Heat

Changes in season sure affect us, humans. But, at the same time, it affects our pets too. As the hot summer days are near, it is important to know how to keep your dog comfortable, cool, and safe. Hot and humid conditions can impact their health as well. While you may step outside to enjoy the sunshine and outdoor activities, you can take your pet too, but make sure to keep them cool and safe from the heat. Here are some helpful tips for you to follow.

Keep plenty of fresh and cold water available

Make sure your dog has access to fresh, cool water whether you’re taking them on a stroll or they’re just playing in the backyard. Dogs who don’t drink enough water while playing can get exhausted easily. It’s crucial to give them regular rest and drink breaks. During warm weather, your dog’s water intake also doubles. Get a portable bowl or squirt bottle that will keep them hydrated. Do not let your pet drink too much water at once.

Avoid the mid-day heat

A mild day with low humidity is great for midday outdoor activities- like walking, hiking or running. But if it’s too sunny, it’s best to stay inside. Your pet can develop sunburns, get dehydrated and in worse cases can get a heatstroke. Instead, plan an early morning or late evening walk or run.

Play in the Water

It’s important to have fun with your four-legged baby and also keep them cool. And what better way than planning a summer activity that involves getting drenched? Run through sprinklers, splash in the swimming pools or swim in the lakes. Water activity will protect them from the summer heat.

Feed the right food

Apart from water, include other liquids and foods with high-level water content in their diet. This will ensure hydration and give proper nourishment as well. Consult your vet to know what should be given to your pet.

Never leave your dog in a parked car

Do not ever leave your dog inside a parked car. Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise quickly and pose danger to your pet and can even be life-threatening. If you are travelling with your dog, make sure you crank up the air conditioning.

