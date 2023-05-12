How To Layer Your Skincare During Summers

With the mercury rising and sweltering heat, it’s important to swap your old skincare routine with a summer-specific skin protection regimen. With the sun shining upon us in full glory, our skin is bound to be affected, dry skin can tend to become patchier, oily skin gets greasier and every day seems to bring with it a new pimple. Mamta Naik, Associate Vice-President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics shares

Whether you are planning a summer beach vacation, driving to work, or stepping out for a date, here’s how you can layer your skin for an ideal summer beauty regimen:

Start with a light cleanser

“To remove sweat, oil, and grime from your skin, use a gentle cleanser. You should look for a pH-balanced formulation that won’t remove your skin’s natural oils,” says Dr. Saru Singh, Aesthetic Physician and Skincare and Laser Expert, Consulting Dermatologist, Fixderma India Pvt Ltd. Use a serum

Serums are perfect for summer skincare because they are lightweight and highly concentrated. Choose a serum with antioxidants like Vitamin C or E to help shield your skin from the effects of the environment. Exfoliation

“Exfoliate twice a week to strip away the dry and dead skin, leaving your skin feeling healthy, radiant and glowing,” states Mamta Naik, Associate Vice-President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics. Apply a thin layer of moisturizer

Choose a thin layer of oil-free moisturizer to hydrate your skin without leaving it feeling greasy. To shield your skin from UV radiation, look for one with an SPF. “With the rising temperature, it is imperative to swap from a heavy cream-based moisturizer to a light, water-based option,” adds Naik. Apply sunscreen to complete

“Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to complete your skincare routine. If you’re going outside, liberally spread it on all exposed skin regions and reapply it every two hours,” opines Dr Singh. Always use sunscreen, SPF should become your BFF in the summers to protect you from the harsh UVA and UVB rays of the sun and provide an all-around guard from tanning, skin burns and photo damage. Don’t forget to take care of your lips, hands and feet. Apply a lip balm with SPF protection and slather on some sunscreen on your hands and legs.

top videos

“Our skin needs more care and attention throughout the summer since it is exposed to heat, humidity, and harmful UV radiation. Your skin may be kept hydrated, protected, and healthy by properly layering your skincare products,” adds Dr Singh.

You can make sure your skin is adequately shielded, hydrated, and nourished during the summer by following these instructions. Avoid spending a lot of time in the sun during peak hours and keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water.