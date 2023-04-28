How to Lessen the Negative Impact of 2023's First Chandra Grahan: Expert Tips

On Friday, May 5th, 2023, the first lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year will occur during Vaishakh Purnima, also known as Buddha Purnima. This celestial event will commence at 8:45pm and conclude at 1:46am, lasting for a total of 4 hours. According to tradition, the Sutak period, which is considered inauspicious, begins 9 hours prior to the start of the Grahan. However, as this lunar eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak period will not have any significant adverse effects in comparison.

Astrological events tend to have varying effects on different zodiac signs, depending on the planetary positions at that particular time. The upcoming lunar eclipse is no exception, with certain zodiac signs likely to experience adverse effects while others may benefit from it. Based on astrological charts, Capricorn, Leo, and Gemini are expected to be the least affected by this eclipse, and may even enjoy a period of good fortune in the next six months. However, one can take measures to reduce the negative impact of the Grahan by following certain tips diligently.

To minimize the ill effects of the upcoming Lunar Eclipse, Dr Geetanjali Saxena shares some remedies and tips that can be practiced by each zodiac sign during this phase.

Aries: Arians should donate 100 grams of red masoor dal or red lentils to the needy.

Taurus: Taurus folks should donate 100 grams of any white colored sweet to the unprivileged.

Gemini: It is advised that the Gemini folks donate at-least 100 grams of green moong.

Cancer: Cancerians can donate some milk or gur also known as jaggery to the needy in their neighborhood.

Leo: Leo folks are advised to go ahead and try and donate wheat flour or wheat grains to the needy or their helpers

Virgo: Virgo’s are advised to donate a green saree to any needy lady or their house help to seek their blessings

Libra: Librans should definitely offer white flowers to goddess on this day

Scorpio: Scorpions are advised to donate a red colored saree to any needy woman they know and seek the blessings of Devi

Sagittarius: Sagittarian folks are advised to donate besan ladoo also known as laddoos made of gram flour

Capricorn: Capricorns are suggested to visit a hanuman temple on this day and seek the blessings of the almighty

Aquarians: Aquarians are highly advised to visit a nearby Shani temple on this day and seek the blessings of Lord Shani.

Pisces: Pisceans can try applying Kesar tilak on their forehead during the day time.

“On this day, one should avoid signing any new contracts or taking up any new assignment, buying a new house or a vehicle, resolving marriage issues, on this particular day should completely be prevented. Any important beginning should be avoided on this day by all,” adds Dr Geetanjali.

One master remedy for the day would be adding in a Tulsi Leaf also known as Basil leaf in one’s meal and offering to the almighty before consuming it. “This is believed to take off all the negativity from one’s life that would be caused due to eating during a Grahan,” shares Dr Geetanjali Saxena.

