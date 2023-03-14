Obesity can cause many diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), millions of people around the world are struggling with obesity issues. To remain fit and prevent diseases, people are advised to control their weight. However, some people may adopt different methods to shed those extra kilos, and it may cause serious harm to their bodies.

Many people try to lose weight fast, some even skip food for weight loss but this has a bad effect on their health. According to a report by Healthline, weight should always be reduced using scientific ways. By making some changes in your lifestyle and eating habits, you can easily lose weight and stay healthy.

A 3-step formula to lose weight

Reduce the intake of refined carbohydrates in your diet. This step will control your appetite, thereby lowering the insulin level in your body. This will help you lose weight quickly. Low-calorie food and less intake of sugar can prove to help reduce weight. Although doing this for a long time can affect your health, you must consult your health expert before making any changes to your diet.

Eat protein-rich foods, healthy fats and vegetables to lose weight. Vegetarians can eat soybean, tofu and quinoa to get high quantities of protein. Non-veg eaters can include chicken, meat, fish and seafood in their diet. Eat green leafy vegetables, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, brussels sprouts, cabbage and cucumber. By consuming these foods, you will get essential nutrients which will help you lose weight.

The most effective and fastest way to lose weight is by exercising. Weightlifting is also considered very effective for weight loss as you burn calories and prevent your metabolism from slowing down. You can also try strength training three to four times a week. However, you should do weight lifting and strength training under the guidance of a trainer. Apart from this, some cardio workouts like running, walking, cycling and swimming are also considered beneficial for health and these workouts can help you in reducing weight.

