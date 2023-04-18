How To Make A Tulsi Toner At Home And Reap Its Myriad Benefits

Tulsi is a widely recognized herb that has been traditionally used in households to treat a variety of ailments such as cough, cold, and fever. Its benefits are beyond its antiviral and antibacterial properties. It also offers potential benefits for improving skin health, making it a versatile herb for holistic wellness. According to Healthline, Tulsi is rich in antibacterial and antioxidant properties, which help in removing acne, skin ageing, pigmentation, and skin conditioning. Tulsi can be used in various forms like a face pack, face steam, toner and cleanser. Today, let’s take a look at how we can prepare a toner from Tulsi.

Ingredients:

Tulsi leaves

Rose water

Glycerin

How to make Tulsi toner

To make Tulsi toner, take a glass of water, transfer it into a pan, and boil the water. When the water starts boiling, add the washed basil (tulsi) leaves to it. Now turn the gas to low flame and cover the pan. Turn off the gas after 10 minutes and strain the water with a strainer. Let the water cool down. Then pour this water into a spray bottle and mix half rose water and one teaspoon of glycerin in it. Your skin toner is ready.

How to use it

During the summers, it’s always advisable to carry Tulsi toner in your vanity bag. After washing your face, pat dry your skin with a towel and then spray the toner directly onto your face. You can also apply the toner onto a cotton pad and gently swipe it across your face. Allow the toner to air dry, and then proceed with your regular skincare routine. You can follow up with a moisturising lotion or any other product you typically use. By incorporating this refreshing toner into your routine, you can help keep your skin hydrated and revitalised throughout the day.

Benefits of Tulsi toner

In addition to its refreshing and revitalising properties, Tulsi toner can also help to cure common skin concerns. For instance, if you’ve started to notice loose or wrinkled skin, incorporating Tulsi toner into your daily routine can help to tighten your pores and promote a more youthful-looking complexion. Similarly, using the toner regularly can help to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised, even when exposed to the sun’s rays. By incorporating this toner into your skincare regimen, you can enjoy a wide range of benefits for your skin’s health and appearance.

