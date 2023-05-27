How To Make Aloe Vera DIY Cream To Treat Cracked Heels

Cracked heels are a common problem among women. Although the heels crack more in the winter season, if the skin of the feet is not taken care of properly, the problem of cracked heels can trouble you in any season. Due to these, there is a problem with wearing the footwear of your choice, and sometimes it increases so much that even pain starts in the ankles. So today, let’s take a look at an amazing home DIY foot cream so that how you can treat heel cracks overnight.

Ingredients:

A candle

2 teaspoons aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

1 teaspoon mustard oil

Procedure:

First, remove the candle by peeling it off with a cutter or peeler. Now measure it and keep aside one big spoonful of the peeled candle. Now take a small pan and put the peeled candle in it. Then, add one spoonful of mustard oil to it and one spoonful of coconut oil to it. Take an aloe vera leaf, peel it and take out its pulp. Put two spoons of aloe vera gel in the pan. If you don’t have fresh aloe vera, you can substitute aloe vera gel from the store. Place this pan on the stove and heat it to a low temperature. After a while, you will notice that it begins to melt. Heat for one to two minutes before turning off the heat.

If you don’t have aloe vera gel, cut the vitamin E capsule and mix it with its oil. When it has cooled, place it in an airtight container. Keep this container in cold water and mix it well with a spoon so that the mustard oil is evenly distributed. After some time, you will notice that the mixture will turn into a gel-like Vaseline.

You need to apply this gel to your feet before sleeping at night and after taking a bath in the morning. Applying it two times, you can notice the results quickly. This home remedy will keep the skin on your feet young and soft. You can even store this mixture for months.