How To Make Lauki Besan Chilla: Ingredients And Recipe Inside

Experience the delightful taste of this nutritious besan lauki chilla, enriched with the goodness of fresh vegetables. Grated bottle gourd is combined with besan, spices, onion, and tomato to create a wholesome dish. Whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this chilla is a perfect choice. Savour the delightful taste and enjoy the nourishing benefits it brings to your mealtime.

Ingredients

1 cup- grated bottle gourd

Green chilli chopped - 1

Green coriander chopped - 2 tbsp

Turmeric - 1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Celery - 1/2 tsp

Soda - 1 pinch of

Oil - as needed

Salt - as per taste

How To Make Lauki Besan Chilla?

To prepare gourd gram flour chilla, start by washing the gourd thoroughly with water and peeling off its skin using a strainer. Then, grate the gourd and place it in a bowl. Next, sift the gram flour into another bowl. Combine the grated bottle gourd with the gram flour and mix them thoroughly. Add red chilli powder, turmeric, soda, and celery to the mixture, and blend everything well.

Next, add green chillies, fresh coriander, and salt to taste into the mixture. Gradually add water while stirring to create a thin batter. Heat a nonstick pan or tawa over medium heat. Once the pan is hot, apply oil and spread it evenly. Transfer a portion of the gourd-gram flour mixture onto a bowl and place it at the centre of the pan, then spread the chilla in a circular motion.

Now, drizzle some oil along the edges of the chill and flip it over. Apply a small amount of oil over the chilla. Flip the chilla. again from both sides and continue cooking until it turns golden and crispy on both sides. Place the cooked chilla onto a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining batter. Finally, serve the hot chilla with chutney or sauce.

Health Benefits of Lauki Chilla

Bottle gourd is beneficial in addressing sleep disorders.

Lauki aids in lowering cholesterol and blood sugar levels promoting overall health.

Consuming bottle gourd reduces stress. The high water content present in lauki provides a cooling sensation to the body.