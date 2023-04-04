How To Master Dewy Makeup In 5 Simple Steps

The internet is full of unique beauty trends that aim at giving you glowing and radiant skin. The very recent one is the ‘dewy dumpling glow’ trend. Never heard of it? This K-beauty look promises a soft, plump and dewy outcome. Many tutorials out there can tell you how to layer the makeup with foundation, concealer, highlighter, blush and finally face mist. In simple terms, the top third of your cheekbones get attention and overall your face will look ultra-hydrated and glowy. So here’s how you can get the signature ‘Dewy Dumplings’ gleam.

Here’s how you can ace the dewy dumpling look-

Prep the skin

A good skincare routine is a key to achieving perfect and glowing skin. Ace the dewy dumpling look, and make sure you are hydrated. Apart from drinking water, give your skin the boost it needs by applying hydrating gels or lotions. These lightweight formulae will easily get absorbed into the skin and make the highlighter sit well on moist skin. You can use Aloe vera gel, glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

Eye cream

If your eyes tend to get puffy, make sure you pat the area with ice wrapped in a towel. Your under-eye area needs to look hydrated too for a cohesive look, so opt for a nourishing eye cream that can tackle the dryness. You can later brighten up the area by using a concealer.

Perfecting the base

After you have prepped the skin, the next step is to work the base. You can apply a dewy primer to give it a supple and moisturized look. Follow it up with a lightweight foundation and concealer to complete the look. If you don’t want to layer up your skin with too many products, you can chuck the foundation and just conceal the pigmented and dark areas for a clean look.

Loose Powder

While you want to achieve a luminous look, make sure your skin does not end up looking like an oil well. Powder up the spots near the nose and under the eyes and avoid the cheek areas.

Highlighter

The whole look relies on applying the highlighter at the correct points on the face. Make sure you apply the product in a C shape above your cheekbones and brush it towards your temples. You can layer up the highlighters and completely chuck the foundation for the base. Take a luminous primer and follow it up with a moisturizer and add a few drops of highlighter. This will give your skin the radiant look that you have been craving.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here