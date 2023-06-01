How To Prepare And Apply Jaggery Mehendi At Home

Women often apply mehendi during auspicious ceremonies. Mehendi is an integral part of weddings or any religious occasion. In many Hindu traditions, mehendi on the hands and feet of a newly-wed bride is considered to attract good charm and positivity. In some cultures, mehendi decorations are applied to a pregnant woman’s belly as well. But, mehendi comes with some side effects. If it does not suit your skin, mehendi can cause itching redness, blisters, and in some cases scarring. An effective alternative to market-found mehendi is jaggery mehendi. Here are a few tips on how to apply jaggery mehendi at home.

Ingredients

The ingredients required to prepare jaggery mehendi include 100 gms of jaggery, two teaspoons of henna powder, one teaspoon of red turmeric powder, better known as kumkum, fifty grams of sugar, thirty grams of cloves, a tin box, and a ceramic bowl.

Method

To prepare jaggery mehendi, you need to first grind the jaggery. Next, place the jaggery inside a tin box, and make a small space in between to add cloves. Then, bring the ceramic bowl and place it in the space between the cloves. Add sugar and the red turmeric powder to the bowl, before placing it upon a gas stove.

In the following step, you have to keep a water-filled container on top of the tin box and cover it. Soon the jaggery will start melting and the steam will begin depositing on the bowl. After some time, take out the steamed water accumulated in the bowl, from the tin box and mix some henna. Your jaggery mehendi is ready.

How To Apply

Once the mehendi is prepared, your only job is to apply the mehendi on your hands. You can buy mehendi moulds from the market for smooth application. Just place it on the palm of your hand and apply the mehendi with a spoon. After completion, remove the mould. If you want to apply mehendi with a cone, then add a small quantity of henna powder to the jaggery mehendi paste. Fill the paste into the cone and create your favourite designs.

Jaggery mehendi is a much more viable option than those found in markets as they are chemical-free, and made solely out of natural ingredients. Jaggery mehendi is not only dark in colour but the colour stays for a long time. Now, you can easily bid oodbye to quick fading.